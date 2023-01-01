ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries

ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vlXZ_0k0KRaYj00

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled.

At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year.

Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, says paramedics respond to several calls during New Year’s celebrations, for victims injured with server burns or falling debris from fireworks.

Any firework that produces heat can be the main cause of these injuries, but Perez says bright sparklers are the most common, some being extremely severe, patients have to be airlifted to a burn hospital in San Antonio

“We’ll see, between four to six burns and usually half of those require some type of burn unit that’s out of the valley so the person has to be transported.” Perez said “some of those sparklers can get up there to a couple of 1000 degrees in temperature and they can create a pretty extensive burn to the hand or to the face” he adds

Clothing can also result in the harmful burns to the skin–igniting rapidly upon contact with polyester.

Dr. Gustavo Gross with Valley Baptist Medical Center tells ValleyCentral about 15,000 people are maimed across the nation yearly due to the misuse of firecrackers, and says many victims can have irreversible damage.

Those are just some of the many injuries that can be sustained while using fireworks, medical experts say if you plan on popping them on new years, to keep a good distance, be vigilant and ignite them in open areas away from structures and individuals.

