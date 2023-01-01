Read full article on original website
Related
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
7 Apple Watch apps I can't live without
These are the 7 Apple Watch apps I use all the time for fitness, navigation, relaxation and more.
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
brytfmonline.com
How to check if someone is snooping on your Android device
It takes a few seconds for someone to compromise your privacy and Security on your Android phone. While you discuss concessions from strangers such as hackers and other cybercriminals, it is sometimes the spying by the people closest to you that is most shocking. Finding out that your phone has been tampered with is also hard to detect when intrusion is infiltrating your private life — and you’ve got a hand to help you spot it.
brytfmonline.com
WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices
Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
How to switch from Android to iPhone quickly with Google services
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Switching to an iPhone after years of using an Android phone is no easy task. You're not just switching to a new phone but a new ecosystem. It's a big switch, and few people aren't going to quit Google cold turkey for iCloud. Given your familiarity with an Android device and, more importantly, with Google services, you might be wondering if there's a way to soak up all the goodness of an iPhone without letting go of the comforts of Android.
makeuseof.com
How to Delete Your Incognito Mode History and Protect Your Privacy
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're like most people, you use the incognito browsing mode when you want to keep your browsing history private. But did you know that incognito mode isn't actually private?
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
makeuseof.com
How to List Current Logged-In Users on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Linux being a multi-user system allows multiple users to log in and run various programs at the same time. As a normal Linux user or system admin, you may sometimes need to check which users are currently logged into your system.
Android Authority
5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly
The last week of the year is always so chill. Welcome to the 465th Android Apps Weekly and the final edition in 2022. Happy new years, and here are the big headlines from the last week:. We asked our readers how well Google did this year. You all told us...
Android Authority
How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
Phone Arena
Can you guess which Android phones were the first to be updated in 2023?
Today is the first Monday of the month and all Pixel users know what that means. It's time for the monthly security and functional updates. The former consists of patches to close vulnerabilities while the latter is made up of bug fixes. So as a Pixel user, this writer has been trying to coax an update for my Pixel 6 Pro by going to Settings > System > System update but to no avail. It's possible that with New Year's Day observed today (since the holiday fell on a Sunday this year), we won't see the update until tomorrow.
makeuseof.com
Unable to Access a Shared Folder on Windows? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Shared folders make it really quick to share files or folders on a go. You just need to set up network sharing on your computer, and you're good to go.
French privacy watchdog fines Apple over personalised ads
PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - France's privacy watchdog CNIL on Wednesday said it had imposed an 8 million euro ($8.49 million) fine linked to ad personalisation in the iPhone maker's App Store, citing shortcomings with regard to user consent.
Installing apps on your Garmin watch is about to get a whole lot easier
An update for the on-watch Garmin Connect IQ store is apparently in the works
Comments / 0