Powerful Bomb Cyclone System to Hit Southern California on Thursday; Flood Watch Issued with Assigned Category Five
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday for all areas south and west of the mountains, including all local mountain areas and parts of the High Desert as well, including assigning this system a category five out of six on the Southern California Weather Force intensity scale. 100 MPH wind gusts are expected on the Gorman Pass on Wednesday into Thursday as the bomb cyclone intensifies off the California Coast, and as such Southern California Weather Force has also issued the rare Hurricane Wind Speed Warning so read on for the details and see the rain and wind models for Wednesday’s rain passage and the flood risk model for Thursday …
‘Bomb cyclone’ begins forming off California coast (photos)
“As we prepare for the incoming weather, let’s take a moment to pause and look at the visible imagery and marvel at what Mother Nature is sending our way,” the National Weather Service Bay Area wrote Tuesday afternoon. KTLA’s sister station KRON reports. The image shows the beginnings of a “bomb cyclone” formation over the […]
Rain will continue to drench Long Beach this week, but will it put a dent in the drought?
Parts of the Long Beach area are expected to get from 2 to 4 inches of rain between Wednesday and Thursday and another storm is forecast this weekend. The post Rain will continue to drench Long Beach this week, but will it put a dent in the drought? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
KTLA.com
Multiple areas under flood threat as ‘bomb cyclone’ churns off California coast
With a “bomb cyclone” expected to dump inches of rain on Southern California, officials are warning residents that some areas are especially susceptible to floods and debris flows. About 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected in most areas, with totals ranging between 4 and 8 inches...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Updates Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Wednesday to Friday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Now Up To 6 Inches Of Rain
Oakhurst, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Wednesday to Friday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" Updated to 4.00" to 6.00" January 4, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California through early...
Another Strong Storm Moves Toward Southland, Raising Flooding Fears
Light rain made for a damp commute in many parts of the Southland Tuesday, but a more powerful storm was bearing down on the region, again raising fears of flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.
foxla.com
'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for Southern California
According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning. But the bulk of the major storm isn't until later this week.
A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek
Tuesday will be drier and clearer. The post A break between systems Tuesday, but all eyes on heavy rain and strong winds midweek appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Forecasters predict more rain this week across Southland
This morning’s crisp weather – a picturesque backdrop for the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena – isn’t expected to last, with rainfall set to start as soon as this evening, according to Southland forecasters.
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
cvindependent.com
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
kcrw.com
Whittier Narrows Dam, age 65, is due for an upgrade
Whittier Narrows Dam manages flood risk for about 1.2 million people from Pico Rivera to Long Beach. In 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers classified it as DSAC 1 — “critically near failure or extreme high incremental risk.”. The Corps found that the dam’s foundation was at...
NBC Los Angeles
Sunny Skies Return for Start of 2023. When Will SoCal See More Rain?
F your resolutions for 2023 include doing more things outside, New Year's Day offers an opportunity to get started right away. After a day of rain that intensified into the evening hours, Southern Californians are waking up to clear skies and cool temperatures. The brunt of the storm moved out of Los Angeles County overnight, allowing evacuation warnings to be lifted for wildfire burn areas.
Paradise Post
California snowpack at decade high, reservoirs still down. What about the drought?
Drained after years of drought, California’s water supply is being bolstered this winter by an early abundance of snow. If only the state’s largest reservoirs can catch up. Amid a brief pause in the onslaught of winter storms slamming the state, water officials trudged through fresh snow at...
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
KESQ
Active weather pattern to start 2023
Some substantial rainfall totals from the New Year's Day storm. A more inclusive list of precipitation totals can be found here. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Coachella Valley through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Sunday, with snow above 5,500'. Ice, snow, and fog could make travel difficult in higher elevations.
California expects another 'atmospheric river' as the meteorological term becomes part of West Coast lexicon
The term, coined in 1994, describes a sort of "river in the sky" and increasingly appears in news stories, academic research and Google searches.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
Massive Storm Across California Leaves 15 Million Under Weather Alert
Last month, New York was slammed by a deadly winter storm. The blizzard left dozens across the state, as well as the country, dead. Now, a week later, California is facing similar storm issues. On Saturday, a massive storm swept the state and others, leaving 15 million people under a severe weather alert.
SoCal mountain snow creates dangerous driving conditions, some stranded in 3-hour traffic
Southern California mountain communities got some snow overnight, which caused dangerous driving conditions and stranded some travelers trying to get off the mountain.
