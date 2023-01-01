Morgan City Police investigate shooting near Levee Road, one injured

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one to the hospital.

MCPD said that around 2 a.m., authorities responded to the area of Tupelo Street, near Levee Road, in reference to shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, officers located a male victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. MCPD said that the victim was transported to an out-of-town medical facility.

This investigation is ongoing.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD at (985) 380-4605.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.