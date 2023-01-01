Morgan City Police investigate shooting near Levee Road, one injured
MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one to the hospital.
MCPD said that around 2 a.m., authorities responded to the area of Tupelo Street, near Levee Road, in reference to shots fired.Shooting in Church Point injures one, three juveniles arrested
After arriving on the scene, officers located a male victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. MCPD said that the victim was transported to an out-of-town medical facility.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD at (985) 380-4605.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
