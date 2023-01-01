ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City Police investigate shooting near Levee Road, one injured

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) – The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one to the hospital.

MCPD said that around 2 a.m., authorities responded to the area of Tupelo Street, near Levee Road, in reference to shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, officers located a male victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. MCPD said that the victim was transported to an out-of-town medical facility.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCPD at (985) 380-4605.

