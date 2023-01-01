Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Man arrested after shooting leaves one in critical condition, police said
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said one person is in critical condition after responding to a shooting on Comstock lane near Ponderosa Drive. Officers said they arrived to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Shortly after, a victim who was shot arrived at Moses Cone hospital by private...
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
Man critically injured after being shot while walking down Northwest Crawford Pl, Winston-Salem Police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was critically injured after being shot while walking, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department say they were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the victim was walking along Northwest Crawford Place when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to the hospital […]
1 in critical condition after shooting on Comstock Lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officials say officers responded to a call about shots fired Tuesday. Shortly after, someone showed up at Moses Cone suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers say it happened on Comstock Lane. This event is also connected with the situation that happened on I-40 near...
Police activity on I-40 near S. Elm Eugene St. connected to Comstock shooting, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Heavy police presence was spotted on I-40 near South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro Tuesday. Greensboro police said they're on the scene of an active investigation that is connected to a situation happening on Comstock Lane. A person showed up at Mose Cone after being shot around 4:30 p.m.
Suspect in custody in connection to shooting death of Greensboro mother on New Year’s Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect is in custody on Tuesday after a New Year’s Day homicide in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 1:42 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after they were told about gunshots being heard. At the scene, […]
WXII 12
Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
cbs17
2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
WBTV
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
alamancenews.com
Police in Burlington seek clues to early Tues. morning shooting
Police in Burlington are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that occurred along the 900 block of Chandler Avenue on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, this nonfatal shooting was initially reported to the authorities at about 6:15 a.m. Officers went on to discover a single male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has since been rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
WXII 12
80-year-old man dies after assault during robbery in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 80-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was assaulted during a robbery last month. The High Point Police Department said Joshua Combs robbed and assaulted Johnny Blizzard on Windchase Court in December. Police said Blizzard was taken to the hospital but died more than two weeks later after the attack.
WXII 12
Suspect in custody after woman killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide. Police said 32-year-old, Natasha Yvette Walker was shot to death around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police said she was shot in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
Greensboro code enforcement wants street cleared of vehicles
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents say they see piles of trash, broken glass, metal in the middle of the road and wrecked vehicles lining the street when they drive down Goldsboro Street in east Greensboro. FOX8 saw the debris and wanted to know if this was allowed under city code standards. According to city […]
80-year-old man dies weeks after robbery, assault in High Point; suspect awaiting extradition from Arkansas, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after an assault last month and a suspect has been charged with murder. According to High Point Police Department, on Dec. 9, 2022 around 11 p.m. officers responded to Windchase Court after being called about a robbery and serious assault. They found Johnny Blizard, 80, suffering […]
WBTV
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
Man dies days after being robbed in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man seriously injured during a robbery in December has died from his injuries. The suspect is now charged with first-degree murder. On the night of December 9, High Point officers responded to Windchase Court after receiving calls about a robbery with a serious assault.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating a drive-by shooting that led to a car crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers are investigating a car crash that started with a shooting on New Year's Day. Officers said they were first called to Gilmer Avenue about a car that hit a power hole just after 1 a.m. Two people were inside the vehicle, and the...
1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
Comments / 0