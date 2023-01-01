ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Burlington: Suspect robbed gas station at gunpoint, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police officers are looking for a robbery suspect. On Tuesday, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a gas station on the 700 block of North Church Street, near Fulton Street, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers spoke with witnesses who said a...
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

2 children injured in accidental shooting in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two children in Durham were injured in a shooting that appears to be an accident, police said. The Durham Police Department said the shooting took place just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, when officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Broad Street. They then learned the shooting took place in the 3700 block of Britt Street.
DURHAM, NC
WBTV

Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
SALISBURY, NC
alamancenews.com

Police in Burlington seek clues to early Tues. morning shooting

Police in Burlington are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that occurred along the 900 block of Chandler Avenue on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, this nonfatal shooting was initially reported to the authorities at about 6:15 a.m. Officers went on to discover a single male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has since been rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

80-year-old man dies after assault during robbery in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 80-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was assaulted during a robbery last month. The High Point Police Department said Joshua Combs robbed and assaulted Johnny Blizzard on Windchase Court in December. Police said Blizzard was taken to the hospital but died more than two weeks later after the attack.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro code enforcement wants street cleared of vehicles

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro residents say they see piles of trash, broken glass, metal in the middle of the road and wrecked vehicles lining the street when they drive down Goldsboro Street in east Greensboro. FOX8 saw the debris and wanted to know if this was allowed under city code standards.   According to city […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies days after being robbed in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man seriously injured during a robbery in December has died from his injuries. The suspect is now charged with first-degree murder. On the night of December 9, High Point officers responded to Windchase Court after receiving calls about a robbery with a serious assault.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers came to the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street after getting a report of gunshots being heard. At the scene, police found Natasha Yvette Walker, 32, suffering from a gunshot […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy