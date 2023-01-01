ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC

After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA

