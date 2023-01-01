ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmodo

Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All

Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Polygon

The best way to watch Netflix’s random-order show Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new heist show, randomizes its episode order for every viewer. This means you could start the story long after the crew of thieves it follows have finished their heist, or anywhere else along their journey. But even though the show technically works in any order, not every episode order provides the same level of narrative satisfaction, or even coherence.
Robb Report

Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art

After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist?  It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
The Guardian

Fanny and Alexander: revisiting the haunting (and very, very long) Scandinavian classic

The Swedish period drama Fanny and Alexander opens with a shot of a puppet theatre on which are inscribed the words Ei blot til lyst – “not solely for pleasure”. This motto sets the tone for the unconventional and often unnerving tale that follows: despite the 1982 film revolving substantially around Christmas festivities, it is no Hallmark holiday bauble. Rather, from that first meticulous frame to its last, director Ingmar Bergman seeks to convey a complex and often confronting story about grief, autonomy, and navigating the acts of one’s life.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Gizmodo

History of the Occult Investigates a Conspiracy of Doom

History recalls 1980s Argentina as a time of unease and tragedy exacerbated by power-mad leaders. Cristian Ponce’s unsettling indie History of the Occult revisits that tumultuous time and asks: what if the government was doing it all in the name of black magic?. Ponce is the co-creator of The...
The Atlantic

The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon

For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
Woonsocket Call

Sam Libraty Releases New Science Fiction Novel – The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key

Sam Libraty is pleased to announce the release of his new sci-fi time travel novel, The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key. Born in the 25th century and trained as an agent dedicated to keeping his timeline stable. He is a lone wolf with no emotional ties, that is until he meets Shoshanna. His orders and main goals are to find a way to stop an invasion from another universe and obtain the love of this strange, somewhat angry exotic woman, who for the first time in his life has stirred extreme emotion in him.
Variety

Irene M. Borrego’s ‘The Visit and A Secret Garden’ Rescues Spanish Painter Isabel Santaló from Oblivion

The multi-prized Spanish doc feature “The Visit and A Secret Garden,” one of the 15 features in competition at this year’s ARCA, plays off a moving contradiction.  A film of two parts, the first for a full half hour captures the once celebrated Spanish painter Isabel Santaló in decrepit old age living in absolute anonymity in a cramped apartment somewhere on Madrid’s nondescript outer-radius. Directed by Irene M. Borrego, the artist’s niece, and a London Film School alum and prized short film director, the film captures Santaló some 50 years after she dropped off the radar of Madrid’s art scene, having trained...
Collider

'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Review: An Only Somewhat Spellbinding Gothic

When AMC first acquired the late author Anne Rice's back catalog two years ago, it was clear the network had its sights set on resurrecting more stories of a paranormal variety for the small-screen market. The epic rights package consisted of 18 novels, which revolve around some of the most iconic characters ever rendered on the page. Vampires, witches, angels, demons — they all exist in Rice's dubbed Immortal Universe, the name of which alone lends itself to an interconnected franchise teeming with potential. On the heels of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which debuted in early fall 2022 to mostly positive reviews, you really couldn't fault AMC for wanting to capitalize on the goodwill that its first attempt at TV translation garnered among fans, both long-time and new. But Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, adapted by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford and set to drop in the lull between those of us who are languishing between Seasons 1 and 2 of Interview, struggles at being as compelling as its predecessor — from either a character or a story standpoint.
Collider

The Pogues Have Washed Ashore in First ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Images

Netflix has released the official synopsis, first-look images, and the release date for Season 3 of Outer Banks. The series follows a group of young adults known as the Pogues, who band together in search of a $400 million treasure. The first two seasons of Outer Banks tell the story...
