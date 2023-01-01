Read full article on original website
‘Kaleidoscope’: The True Story of the $70 Billion Mystery That Inspired the Netflix Heist Series
Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope' is loosely inspired by the true story of the DTCC flood during Hurricane Sandy. Here's what happened.
People Are Sharing The Fictional Characters They Love So Much, They Consider Them Among The Best Ever Written
Who wins in a fight, Toph from Avatar: The Last Airbender or Superman?
Gizmodo
Netflix Makes Pinocchio's Art Book and Screenplay Free for All
Ever since Netflix’s stop-motion Pinocchio movie arrived on the platform earlier in the month, the film from directors Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson has received high marks and no shortage of acclaim. It seems likely to get some nominations at the Oscars (and already has over at the Golden Globes), and has been made a part of several end of year “Best of” lists, including two of io9's own.
Polygon
The best way to watch Netflix’s random-order show Kaleidoscope
Kaleidoscope, Netflix’s new heist show, randomizes its episode order for every viewer. This means you could start the story long after the crew of thieves it follows have finished their heist, or anywhere else along their journey. But even though the show technically works in any order, not every episode order provides the same level of narrative satisfaction, or even coherence.
Karin Slaughter Talks Adapting 'Will Trent' Novels to TV — and Which Books Season 1 Will Follow (EXCLUSIVE)
ABC's newest procedural drama, Will Trent, is based on Karin Slaughter's New York Times bestselling book series of the same name. After growing up in the harsh foster care system in the city of Atlanta, Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations uses his unique viewpoint and skill set to solve difficult cases.
Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art
After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist? It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
Fanny and Alexander: revisiting the haunting (and very, very long) Scandinavian classic
The Swedish period drama Fanny and Alexander opens with a shot of a puppet theatre on which are inscribed the words Ei blot til lyst – “not solely for pleasure”. This motto sets the tone for the unconventional and often unnerving tale that follows: despite the 1982 film revolving substantially around Christmas festivities, it is no Hallmark holiday bauble. Rather, from that first meticulous frame to its last, director Ingmar Bergman seeks to convey a complex and often confronting story about grief, autonomy, and navigating the acts of one’s life.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King starts off the year with a brand new horror story, but it’s far from his finest work
Over the decades, many jokes have been made about the prolific nature of Stephen King‘s output, with the author churning out a seemingly constant string of novels, novellas, short stories, and various other works that ensure the pipeline of profits and royalties is never in any danger of running dry.
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
'You want to die': Edward Norton learns details about slaves one of his ancestors owned
During an episode of the PBS documentary series, "Finding Your Roots," actor Edward Norton discovered one of his ancestors owned slaves and that he was a direct descendent of Pocahontas.
Gizmodo
History of the Occult Investigates a Conspiracy of Doom
History recalls 1980s Argentina as a time of unease and tragedy exacerbated by power-mad leaders. Cristian Ponce’s unsettling indie History of the Occult revisits that tumultuous time and asks: what if the government was doing it all in the name of black magic?. Ponce is the co-creator of The...
Disney's Black mermaid is no breakthrough – just look at the literary subgenre of Black mermaid fiction
People with an active case of shingles have up to an 80% higher risk of stroke than those without. The increased risk is highest for patients under 40.
The Dizzying Debauchery of Babylon
For a lavish and expensive epic about 1920s Hollywood, Damien Chazelle’s new film, Babylon, introduces itself about as scatologically as possible. In its first sequence, a harried gofer named Manny Torres (played by Diego Calva) tries to transport an elephant into the Hollywood Hills for a big-shot producer’s party, a farcical task that ends with the elephant pooping on the camera lens—in a way, on the viewers themselves. We then cut to a giggling movie star getting urinated on as part of some private sexcapade while the party ensues on the floors below—a sweaty, drug-fueled orgy that Chazelle presents in a bravura unbroken take.
'Be kind to yourself:' Anthony Hopkins offers an uplifting New Year's message on his 47th anniversary of sobriety
Anthony Hopkins has a lot to celebrate this New Year's Eve.
The future is even brighter with the 2023 Hisense UX Series TV
We got hands on with the new 2023 Hisense UX Series TV at CES 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Sam Libraty Releases New Science Fiction Novel – The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key
Sam Libraty is pleased to announce the release of his new sci-fi time travel novel, The Time Agents: Search for the Leon Key. Born in the 25th century and trained as an agent dedicated to keeping his timeline stable. He is a lone wolf with no emotional ties, that is until he meets Shoshanna. His orders and main goals are to find a way to stop an invasion from another universe and obtain the love of this strange, somewhat angry exotic woman, who for the first time in his life has stirred extreme emotion in him.
Irene M. Borrego’s ‘The Visit and A Secret Garden’ Rescues Spanish Painter Isabel Santaló from Oblivion
The multi-prized Spanish doc feature “The Visit and A Secret Garden,” one of the 15 features in competition at this year’s ARCA, plays off a moving contradiction. A film of two parts, the first for a full half hour captures the once celebrated Spanish painter Isabel Santaló in decrepit old age living in absolute anonymity in a cramped apartment somewhere on Madrid’s nondescript outer-radius. Directed by Irene M. Borrego, the artist’s niece, and a London Film School alum and prized short film director, the film captures Santaló some 50 years after she dropped off the radar of Madrid’s art scene, having trained...
Opinion: The awkward truth about the new 'Avatar' is far bigger than its bottom line
As it is, audiences and critics now and in the future will laud James Cameron's creativity and attention to detail in 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' and they should — but they likely won't know how much of the franchise's incredible worldbuilding is simply an act of elaborate collage, writes Jeff Yang.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Review: An Only Somewhat Spellbinding Gothic
When AMC first acquired the late author Anne Rice's back catalog two years ago, it was clear the network had its sights set on resurrecting more stories of a paranormal variety for the small-screen market. The epic rights package consisted of 18 novels, which revolve around some of the most iconic characters ever rendered on the page. Vampires, witches, angels, demons — they all exist in Rice's dubbed Immortal Universe, the name of which alone lends itself to an interconnected franchise teeming with potential. On the heels of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which debuted in early fall 2022 to mostly positive reviews, you really couldn't fault AMC for wanting to capitalize on the goodwill that its first attempt at TV translation garnered among fans, both long-time and new. But Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, adapted by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford and set to drop in the lull between those of us who are languishing between Seasons 1 and 2 of Interview, struggles at being as compelling as its predecessor — from either a character or a story standpoint.
Collider
The Pogues Have Washed Ashore in First ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Images
Netflix has released the official synopsis, first-look images, and the release date for Season 3 of Outer Banks. The series follows a group of young adults known as the Pogues, who band together in search of a $400 million treasure. The first two seasons of Outer Banks tell the story...
