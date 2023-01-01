ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers vs. Rams Game Day Betting Odds: Week 17 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers and Rams will square off in Week 17 for the Battle of L.A. showdown.

As the regular seasons features just two games left, the Chargers have already clinched a spot in the playoffs, but could improve their postseason seeding. The Chargers have won four of the last five games and look to be hitting their stride down the final stretch.

For the Rams, their season has been full of disarray while they sit with twice as many losses as they have wins. This game will strictly be for bragging rights as their playoff hopes have come to an early ending.

Here's a look at the game day betting lines ahead of the Week 17 game:

Chargers vs. Rams Betting Odds

  • Chargers -6.5
  • Moneyline: Chargers (-275), Rams (+225)
  • Over/under: 40.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread opened in favor of the Chargers by 6.5 points and the line has seen no movement. While these two teams have had quite different seasons over the span of four months, the oddsmakers see the Chargers coming out on top by a touchdown.

Like the game's spread, the point total also hasn't seen a shift, still sitting at 40.5 points, one of the lowest over/under lines of the week. The Chargers have averaged 22 points per game this season, while the Rams average 19 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 contest is set for Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:25 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Chargers Rout Rams 31-10 With Complete Performance

INGLEWOOD – The Chargers entered Sunday's Battle of L.A. showdown against the Rams riding a three-game winning streak. However, their efforts in Week 17 can be categorized as the team's most complete win of the season, topping the Rams 31-10. "I think that we're improving every time that we go out. A big thing that we've been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team and finding our best here down the stretch," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said after his team's 10th win. "I think that we're finishing a lot better in all phases. I thought, offensively today, that was a step in the right direction, but we're still finding our best as a football team."
Damar Hamlin's family 'frustrated' by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin's family is "frustrated" by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin's friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin's parents are "frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.""Tee has reached...
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy golf picks, PGA lineups

Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele have been popular PGA DFS picks for years, but daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if they can be trusted when they set their PGA DFS strategy for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, which gets underway from the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Hawaii on Thursday, Jan. 5. Schauffele, who's among the highest priced players on both DraftKings and FanDuel, has won seven PGA Tour events in his career, including the Sentry Tournament of Champions in 2019. Spieth, whose PGA DFS price is $8,200 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel, won this event in 2016 and secured a runner-up finish in 2014.
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
