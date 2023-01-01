ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards vs. Bucks, Who’s In? Who Out?

By Darrell Owens
Inside The Wizards
Inside The Wizards
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QUwcw_0k0KQKfQ00

The Washington Wizards are set for the second game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the first of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards are set for the second game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the first of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks . Washington is currently on a four-game winning streak and has won five out of their last six games. The Wizards will face their biggest test on their road trip the next two games.

How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:

Game Date: Jan 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass

Stream: FuboTV

From: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.

For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Taj Gibson (Groin) are questionable with injuries . For The Bucks, Khris Middleton (Knee) & Jrue Holiday (Illness) are out. George Hill (Illness) will be questionable for the Bucks in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.

Projected Starter/Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris

Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma

Center: Kristaps Porzingis

Milwaukee Bucks:

Guards: Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen

Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton

Center: Brook López

Injury Report

Washington Wizards:

Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)

Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khrushchev Middleton-OUT (Knee)

Jrue Holiday-OUT (Illness)

Related Articles

The Wizards Close 2022 Out Strong

Past Connections Could Lead To Playoff Run

Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook

Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter

Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 NBA coaches who may already be on the hot seat

As we approach the halfway point of the NBA season, more than a few coaches of struggling teams are finding their seats getting toasty. We’re just around 35 games into the season and it’s time to turn on the hot seat for NBA coaches. For our list, we’re looking at coaches that are in charge of potential playoff teams. You won’t be seeing names like Jamahl Mosley, Dwayne Casey or Stephen Silas, whose teams are clearly in a rebuilding stage.
Inside The Wizards

Wizards, Bucks Rematch

The Washington Wizards Took Down The Short Handed Milwaukee Bucks On New Years Day. The Wizards Are Still In Milwaukee As They Are Hoping To Have A Repeat Performance Vs. The Bucks Again Tonight
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday get huge injury report updates vs. Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have struggled to win games over the past two weeks. The team has lost five out of its last six and endured recent blowout losses to the Nets and Wizards. However, part of the reason for Milwaukee’s recent skid is the injury bug. Guard Jrue Holiday has sat out the last three games with a hamstring injury and then a non-COVID illness, while Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Sunday’s game against the Wizards with knee soreness. But according to a recent injury update, neither will miss any more time for the Bucks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Inside The Wizards

Inside The Wizards

Washington, DC
99
Followers
242
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheWizards brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Washington Wizards.

 https://www.si.com/nba/wizards

Comments / 0

Community Policy