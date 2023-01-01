Wizards vs. Bucks, Who’s In? Who Out?
The Washington Wizards are set for the second game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the first of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks
MILWAUKEE-The Washington Wizards are set for the second game of their four-game road trip. This game will be the first of a back-to-back with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks . Washington is currently on a four-game winning streak and has won five out of their last six games. The Wizards will face their biggest test on their road trip the next two games.
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks today:
Game Date: Jan 1, 2023
Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA League Pass
Stream: FuboTV
From: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Here is the Injury Report & Projected Starters for both teams heading into tonight’s game. Projected Starters are subject to change and could be a game-time decision.
For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Hamstring) and Taj Gibson (Groin) are questionable with injuries . For The Bucks, Khris Middleton (Knee) & Jrue Holiday (Illness) are out. George Hill (Illness) will be questionable for the Bucks in tonight’s game vs the Wizards.
Projected Starter/Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Guards: Bradley Beal (Game Time Decision), Monte Morris
Forwards: Deni Avdija , Kyle Kuzma
Center: Kristaps Porzingis
Milwaukee Bucks:
Guards: Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen
Forwards: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton
Center: Brook López
Injury Report
Washington Wizards:
Bradley Beal-Questionable (Hamstring)
Taj Gibson-Questionable (Groin)
Milwaukee Bucks:
Khrushchev Middleton-OUT (Knee)
Jrue Holiday-OUT (Illness)
Related Articles
The Wizards Close 2022 Out Strong
Past Connections Could Lead To Playoff Run
Follow Inside The Wizards on Facebook
Follow Inside The Wizards on Twitter
Keep up with all Washington Wizards news on the SI.com Washington Wizards team page
Comments / 0