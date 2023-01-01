Read full article on original website
Snow Dumped Over a Foot on Casper-Area, 20″ on Casper Mountain
On this morning's Day Weather Podcast, it was reported that the Casper area got over 12" of snow in some places. The mountain saw over 20" according to the National Weather Service. Today's inclement forecast is chilly with increasing wind. The snow is blowing and drifting in and around highways.
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
Crash Reported NB I-25, Milepost 157; Snow Covered Roadways, Blowing Snow in Natrona County
WYDOT District 2 posted the following message to their social media this morning, Jan. 3, about 5:23 a.m. All open highways in the district expect winter driving conditions with snow covered roadways and blowing snow. No unnecessary travel I-25 Dwyer Jct. south; I-25 and all highways in the Midwest -...
Casper Area Transit alters Tuesday routes due to inclement weather
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit’s door-to-door and fixed-route services, ASSIST and LINK, will change their hours on Jan. 3 due to the heavy snowfall throughout Natrona County. LINK services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3 and there will be no ASSIST services. “For the safety of...
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
Natrona County government offices will close Jan. 3 due to winter weather, hazardous conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s governmental offices will be closed Jan. 3, as many Casper roads remain unsafe following two days of winter weather. This includes the Natrona County Library and the Casper-Natrona County Health Department. Emergency services will remain operational throughout the day, though non-emergency offices will...
Casper firefighters offer tips for digging out and navigating safely after heavy snowfall
CASPER, Wyo. — As Casper digs out from over a foot of snowfall to start the new year, Casper Fire-EMS is reminding people to take note of safety concerns related to travel and shoveling labor. “Plan your trip, even within the city, and give yourself extra time,” the release...
Road closed between Casper and Moneta due to poor road conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed US 26 in both directions between Casper and Moneta due to poor road conditions and visibility. According to WYDOT, it is unknown when the road will reopen. Casper saw roughly 7 inches of snow on Jan. 1, with more...
Casper-area schools closed, government offices and services closed, delayed on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County schools, government offices and some businesses are getting a delayed start to the New Year on Tuesday as much of the state digs out from heavy snowfall since Sunday. All Natrona County School District buildings will be closed on Tuesday, according to NCSD. “This...
City asks east Casper neighborhood to move cars for plows, outlines priorities
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is asking residents of an east Casper neighborhood to help plowing efforts by moving their parked cars off the street. “The more room we have, the better your streets will be,” the city said in a release. The advisory is for...
City plows headed to south Casper neighborhood; residents asked to move cars
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is asking residents of the south Casper neighborhood around Goodstein Drive to help plowing efforts by moving their parked cars off the street. “In an effort to beat the incoming wind, City crews will be coming through THIS EVENING (Jan. 3), and...
Natrona County School District cancels school for Jan. 3 due to inclement weather
CASPER, Wyo. — After two days of winter weather, the Natrona County School District announced it will be closing area schools, and all district offices, on Jan. 3. “This decision has been made due to current hazardous inclement weather conditions, specifically drifting and blowing snow,” the school district announced in a Facebook post. “Our NCSD maintenance and custodial teams have been actively working throughout the day today … to clear school parking lots and sidewalks. Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, including continued drifting and blowing snow, additional time is needed to continue to clear school property.”
Moderate to heavy snow coming to Wyoming over New Year’s weekend; 80% chance in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With the start of the new year approaching, moderate to heavy snow is expected in western and central Wyoming from Saturday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Light to moderate snow could begin in western parts of the state Friday and Friday...
“The Sandcastle Lady” Strikes Again, This Time with a Snow Sculpture
Catherine Johnson Morris is a recent retiree, which she highly recommends. Now she has more time to play. Morris was a teacher of the blind and visually impaired for the Natrona County School District up until June. You may know her as “the sandcastle lady,” which is her preferred medium....
No snow day for City of Casper; transit, other services may be delayed or unavailable
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is open for business today, though transit services and other city services may be delayed or unavailable. “Casper street crews have worked unabated through the night and have been able to make Casper’s arterial, collector, and some typically challenging streets accessible for vehicular traffic,” City Manager Carter Napier said. “My thanks to the city crews who have been literally working around the clock shifts since Sunday morning to keep main streets within our community as accessible as possible.”
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
National gas prices jolt up as arctic blast shutters refineries; Natrona County sees 18-cent hike
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County has seen its average price for a gallon of regular fuel jump 18 cents in a week as the national average also rose for the first time in two months. The national average is up 12.3 cents from a week ago to $3.17 per...
Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
