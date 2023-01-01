ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute

CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
CASPER, WY
Snow closures: Winter storm causing some closures in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The latest winter storm has dumped more than 7 inches of snow on Casper, and with an additional 2–4 inches possible as snow showers continue, some businesses are closing their doors for employee and customer safety. Closures include:. Eastridge Mall. PetSmart. Slumberland. Grease Monkey BBQ...
CASPER, WY
Casper Area Transit alters Tuesday routes due to inclement weather

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Area Transit’s door-to-door and fixed-route services, ASSIST and LINK, will change their hours on Jan. 3 due to the heavy snowfall throughout Natrona County. LINK services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 3 and there will be no ASSIST services. “For the safety of...
CASPER, WY
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains

CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
CASPER, WY
Road closed between Casper and Moneta due to poor road conditions

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed US 26 in both directions between Casper and Moneta due to poor road conditions and visibility. According to WYDOT, it is unknown when the road will reopen. Casper saw roughly 7 inches of snow on Jan. 1, with more...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County School District cancels school for Jan. 3 due to inclement weather

CASPER, Wyo. — After two days of winter weather, the Natrona County School District announced it will be closing area schools, and all district offices, on Jan. 3. “This decision has been made due to current hazardous inclement weather conditions, specifically drifting and blowing snow,” the school district announced in a Facebook post. “Our NCSD maintenance and custodial teams have been actively working throughout the day today … to clear school parking lots and sidewalks. Unfortunately, due to weather conditions, including continued drifting and blowing snow, additional time is needed to continue to clear school property.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
No snow day for City of Casper; transit, other services may be delayed or unavailable

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is open for business today, though transit services and other city services may be delayed or unavailable. “Casper street crews have worked unabated through the night and have been able to make Casper’s arterial, collector, and some typically challenging streets accessible for vehicular traffic,” City Manager Carter Napier said. “My thanks to the city crews who have been literally working around the clock shifts since Sunday morning to keep main streets within our community as accessible as possible.”
CASPER, WY
Casper businesses damaged by Tuesday’s high winds

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winds reported at 75 miles an hour on Tuesday, homes and businesses experienced damage across Natrona County. One local restaurant owner describes how the weather is impacting his business. Tuesday’s windstorm not only caused power outages but also caused damage to homes and...
CASPER, WY
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
WYOMING STATE

