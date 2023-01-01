Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
WSET
WSLS
WSLS
Roanoke Mayor considering curfew for teens after weekend of gun violence
ROANOKE, Va. – A weekend of violence in the Star City has prompted Mayor Sherman Lea to think of new ways to protect the community. Over the holiday weekend, police said two teenagers were injured by a shooting along Melrose Avenue and another man was injured during a shooting on Williamson Road.
wfxrtv.com
Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
wfirnews.com
Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke
On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they tried to stop the driver after two pedestrians were almost hit downtown around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The driver led police on a chase until crashing into a parked car on the 2100 block of Memorial Avenue.
NRVNews
Incident in 2000 Block of Second Street
Radford, Va. – On January 1, 2023 at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers with the Radford City Police Department were dispatched to the 2000-block of 2nd Street for a disturbance. It was reported that a male was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence.
WSLS
Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff
RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m. Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence. Once...
Murder-suicide under investigation in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on New Years’ Eve. Police say they responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for a well-being check. Officers forced entry into a home and say they found that 32-year-old Cheyna […]
WDBJ7.com
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
wfxrtv.com
Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
WSLS
Lynchburg man injured in officer-involved shooting following police chase
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police say one man is in critical, but stable condition following an officer-involved shooting. Police say on Saturday night, officers attempted to pull over a car that nearly hit two pedestrians in the area of Main Street. They say the car fled from police and...
WSLS
Woman taken into custody after pursuit, authorities say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-woman after she escaped police custody on Monday morning. Authorities said it happened as they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road and confirmed that Crystal Torrence had several active warrants for her arrest.
WDBJ7.com
Man charged with attempted capital murder after alleged shootout with police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting of a suspect by police Saturday night. Jonathan D. Poe, 29 of Lynchburg, is in critical but stable condition at Lynchburg General Hospital, according to Lynchburg Police. At 11:19 p.m. December 31, 2022, Lynchburg PD officers...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. deputies search for man who violated probation
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding Billy Adams Jr. who is suspected of violating his felony probation. Details at this time are limited. Anyone with additional information or details about Adam’s location is asked to contact...
WSET
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
Franklin News Post
Death and fire investigation underway in Collinsville
MARTINSVILLE — Authorities in Henry County are investigating a death and a fire that occurred at the same location in Collinsville on Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Captain Wayne Davis confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin on Saturday that the sheriff’s office was assisting the Henry County Department of Public Safety and the Henry County Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation and declined to provide any details, deferring to them.
WSLS
