Roanoke, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Shooter sought for wounding of man in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever shot a man early Sunday. Police were called at 4:56 a.m. January 1 regarding a man with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Rd NE. Officers found the man with a wound they said was serious, but didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Police said he was alert and able to talk, but has not cooperated with the investigation. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Man found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man was found shot in Roanoke on New Year's Day, the Roanoke Police Department said. On Sunday at 4:56 a.m., RPD was alerted by Roanoke City E-911 of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. When officers...
One person injured in early morning Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police say they received a 911 call of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Williamson Road NE. Officers say when they arrived on scene, they found an man with a gunshot wound. They say the injury was serious but doesn’t...
Deputies locate stolen SUV in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says an SUV was stolen from the 3000 block of Red House Road on Monday, Jan. 2. Deputies say they are searching for a 1997 Chevy Suburban with the Virginia license plate, YOTEWGN. Anyone who sees the SUV...
Two people injured during New Years shooting in Roanoke

On December 31, 2022 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of 2 people with gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Melrose Ave NW. Responding Officers located 2 juvenile victims outside and inside of a business in the area. The injuries are serious but do not appear to be life-threatening. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the juveniles for treatment at a local hospital.
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they tried to stop the driver after two pedestrians were almost hit downtown around 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The driver led police on a chase until crashing into a parked car on the 2100 block of Memorial Avenue.
Incident in 2000 Block of Second Street

Radford, Va. – On January 1, 2023 at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers with the Radford City Police Department were dispatched to the 2000-block of 2nd Street for a disturbance. It was reported that a male was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence.
Radford man in custody following five-hour police standoff

RADFORD, Va. – Radford City Police were called to a home on 2nd street for a reported disturbance on Sunday morning after 10 a.m. Police say they were told that a man there was threatening to shoot law enforcement and himself if police were called to the residence. Once...
Murder-suicide under investigation in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department (DPD) says they are investigating a murder-suicide that happened on New Years’ Eve. Police say they responded to Glen Oak Drive near the intersection of Lanier Ave. at 9:23 p.m. for a well-being check. Officers forced entry into a home and say they found that 32-year-old Cheyna […]
Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead in what Danville Police are calling a murder-suicide. Police were called at 9:23 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, to Glen Oak Drive for an urgent well-being check. Officers forced their way into the home and found a woman, Cheyna Nicole Haberer, 32, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A man, Jamison Enrique Braxton-Sears, 33, was then found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.
Campbell Co. officials hunt for camo-style pick-up truck

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a pick-up truck that is believed to be involved in an incident under investigation. Deputies say the truck is possibly gray between the years 1999 and 2003. Officials describe the truck as a Chevrolet or GMC with a camo-style design and a large magnet decal on the back left side.
Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
Woman taken into custody after pursuit, authorities say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 40-year-woman after she escaped police custody on Monday morning. Authorities said it happened as they were investigating an incident in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Road and confirmed that Crystal Torrence had several active warrants for her arrest.
Campbell Co. deputies search for man who violated probation

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in finding Billy Adams Jr. who is suspected of violating his felony probation. Details at this time are limited. Anyone with additional information or details about Adam’s location is asked to contact...
Person displaced after escaping house fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A person in a home in Danville was able to safely escape a house when a fire broke out in an office/yoga room, but the person is displaced after the damage to the home, the Danville Fire Department said. A total of nineteen firefighters were...
Death and fire investigation underway in Collinsville

MARTINSVILLE — Authorities in Henry County are investigating a death and a fire that occurred at the same location in Collinsville on Friday. Henry County Sheriff’s Captain Wayne Davis confirmed to the Martinsville Bulletin on Saturday that the sheriff’s office was assisting the Henry County Department of Public Safety and the Henry County Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation and declined to provide any details, deferring to them.
