Baby Names That Are Banned in the US
Chances are you want to name your child with special meaning. Well, the government says.."hold my beer". There are a few names in five states that are banned. And each has it's own reasoning. GEORGIA- no uses of symbols in the name. NEW YORK- limits 30 characters for first and...
THIS could be why suicide in America is SKYROCKETING
Our suicide rate continues to climb, and in this clip, Glenn shares his personal experience with how those statistics are affecting his family: "I wouldn’t want to be a kid today. I don’t know how they’re processing all the things they’re processing, because they’re processing way too much." But it’s not just kids. Suicide among ALL Americans is up 30 percent (and it’s even higher for black Americans). While Glenn says his position on why this may be happening hasn’t been completely solidified, he believes our lack of human connection likely is playing a big role: "Humans NEED human interaction to develop. We have lost touch with each other physically…[so] of COURSE we’re suicidal."
$500,000 offered in Washington D.C., pipe bomber case
The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person who planted pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters has increased from $100,000 to $500,000.
It’s Biden who doesn’t care about migrants — or NY’s lack of ‘room at the inn’
It’s easy to feel Mayor Eric Adams’ pain: He’s huffing about how “unfair” it is that cities and states have to deal on their own with the “onslaught” of migrants streaming in. Too bad he won’t finger President Biden for refusing to 1) secure the border or even 2) handle the fallout. It’s every city for itself, and New York’s generosity makes it a prime destination. Even Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is now sending migrants to New York and Chicago. With shelters filled to the breaking point, and resources meant for native New Yorkers being spent on migrants, Adams pleads...
White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
White House health officials are cautioning against a rush to panic over the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant, which has rapidly grown to account for 40 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, with officials stating it is not yet known if this version is more dangerous. As of last week, the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant is responsible for at […]
Evacuations ordered as California braces for rain, floods
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — As a huge storm approached California on Wednesday, officials began ordering evacuations in a high-risk coastal area where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018, while residents elsewhere in the state scrambled to find sandbags, and braced themselves for flooding and power outages. California...
