Our suicide rate continues to climb, and in this clip, Glenn shares his personal experience with how those statistics are affecting his family: "I wouldn’t want to be a kid today. I don’t know how they’re processing all the things they’re processing, because they’re processing way too much." But it’s not just kids. Suicide among ALL Americans is up 30 percent (and it’s even higher for black Americans). While Glenn says his position on why this may be happening hasn’t been completely solidified, he believes our lack of human connection likely is playing a big role: "Humans NEED human interaction to develop. We have lost touch with each other physically…[so] of COURSE we’re suicidal."

1 DAY AGO