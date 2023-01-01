ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooke City-silver Gate, MT

NBCMontana

MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

FWP closes mountain lion hunting in various districts

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain lion hunting will close or has closed in various hunting districts, as quotas have been met, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of mountain lions will close or have closed in:. Hunting districts...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MDT warns drivers to adhere to road closures

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is underscoring how important it is for you not to venture out on closed roads in our state. Crews are sending out new pictures of how high the snow can get over some of our roadways. It takes heavy and large machinery to break through it and blow it out.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

3D Weather: January snowpack update

In early December, early season snowpack numbers were looking good across western Montana even with the large precipitation deficits that caused drought conditions in 2022. December saw numerous storm systems move across the area, especially early in the month. However, the intensity and consistency of these winter storms has somewhat waned in recent weeks.
MONTANA STATE
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day

A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
PARK CITY, UT
NBCMontana

3D Weather: Increasing daylight hours toward spring

The temperatures outside may still be cold, and the long winter nights can be difficult on many of us. However, good news is in store for those of you who love the sun. Our daylight hours are increasing. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down how much more daylight we will see...
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day

The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Bozeman hockey team hopes to see sport grow across Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Given the cold temperatures across Montana, you might figure it’s a perfect hockey state. The Bozeman Icedogs said it’s a good setting for the sport to take off. “There’s a lot of stuff that can go on here. There’s a lot of ponds and...
BOZEMAN, MT
CBS LA

2 kids, 2 adults survive after Tesla plunges off cliff: "A miracle"

Montara, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said.The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. Crashes along Devil's Slide, a steep, rocky...
Outsider.com

Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah

Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
UTAH STATE
NBCMontana

The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes

HELENA, Mont. — Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
MONTANA STATE

