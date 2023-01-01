Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
NBCMontana
FWP closes mountain lion hunting in various districts
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mountain lion hunting will close or has closed in various hunting districts, as quotas have been met, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of mountain lions will close or have closed in:. Hunting districts...
NBCMontana
MDT warns drivers to adhere to road closures
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is underscoring how important it is for you not to venture out on closed roads in our state. Crews are sending out new pictures of how high the snow can get over some of our roadways. It takes heavy and large machinery to break through it and blow it out.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: January snowpack update
In early December, early season snowpack numbers were looking good across western Montana even with the large precipitation deficits that caused drought conditions in 2022. December saw numerous storm systems move across the area, especially early in the month. However, the intensity and consistency of these winter storms has somewhat waned in recent weeks.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Heavy snow causes some Utah ski resorts to close
Skiers and snowboarders normally dream of a powder day like Sunday, but those dreams were crushed after multiple resorts announced that they would be closed for the day.
Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah
People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day
A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valleys will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
NBCMontana
3D Weather: Increasing daylight hours toward spring
The temperatures outside may still be cold, and the long winter nights can be difficult on many of us. However, good news is in store for those of you who love the sun. Our daylight hours are increasing. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down how much more daylight we will see...
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
NBCMontana
Bozeman hockey team hopes to see sport grow across Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Given the cold temperatures across Montana, you might figure it’s a perfect hockey state. The Bozeman Icedogs said it’s a good setting for the sport to take off. “There’s a lot of stuff that can go on here. There’s a lot of ponds and...
NBCMontana
Panel discussion to be held Tuesday on how Montana schools can spend $365 million
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana's superintendent of schools is holding a panel discussion Tuesday on how to use the remaining $365 million of U.S. coronavirus relief money the state has. Montana has to spend it before September 2024. Presenters, including superintendents from Eureka and Target Range will showcase the unique...
2 kids, 2 adults survive after Tesla plunges off cliff: "A miracle"
Montara, Calif. — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil's Slide that's known for fatal wrecks, officials said.The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping. It appears to have flipped a few times before landing on its wheels, wedged against the cliff just feet from the surf, according to Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. Crashes along Devil's Slide, a steep, rocky...
Man rescued after falling through ice while trying to retrieve dog from Delaware pond
A man who came to the rescue of his dog in Delaware needed rescuing himself.
NBCMontana
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
NBCMontana
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
HELENA, Mont. — Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
