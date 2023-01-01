ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run by vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a situation involving a motorized bicycle being struck by a vehicle that left the victim in critical condition early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, police responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Man injured in New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla — According to the Pensacola Police Department, a man was injured in a drive by shooting early New Year's Day. Officers responded to a local hospital where they located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man was allegedly shot while stopped at...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
MOBILE, AL
WJHG-TV

Drunk driver crashes into Florida Highway Patrol car

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Navarre man was arrested for driving impaired after crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol car, according to FHP troopers. A marked FHP patrol vehicle came to a stop in the inside left turn lane on North Beal Parkway and north the Mary Esther Cutoff intersection at around 3 a.m. Sunday.
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Arrest report states Pace homicide suspect provided inconsistent information

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene. Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a […]
PACE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy