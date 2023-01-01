Read full article on original website
WEAR
18-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital following a crash in Escambia County Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened around 2:10 p.m. on New Warrington Road near Lieutenant Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Foley collided with a 55-year-old Pensacola man driving a...
WEAR
Pensacola Police searching for suspect in armed carjacking near Langley Avenue
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The vehicle involved in the armed carjacking that took place in Pensacola Tuesday night has been recovered in Gulf Breeze, according to Pensacola Police. The suspect in the armed carjacking is still at large, according to police. WEAR News will update this story if any new information...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man fires shots at man inside vehicle at apartment complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man was arrested for allegedly firing shots into a mans vehicle at an apartment complex Tuesday night. 30-year-old Antuan Marquece Harris is charged with aggravated assault, deadly missiles into a vehicle, discharge of a weapon in public and felony criminal mischief. According to an...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 injured in shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man and a woman in their 20's are injured after a shooting on Colbert Avenue in Escambia County Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 9:50 p.m. on the 800-block of Colbert Avenue. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was seen traveling in a...
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
WEAR
UPDATE: 3 injured after multi-vehicle crash on I-10 east in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Three people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound Thursday evening. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. near Exit 22 (Avalon Blvd.) According to Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved. They say a vehicle failed to slow for the vehicle in front of it, causing the collision.
WALA-TV FOX10
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run by vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a situation involving a motorized bicycle being struck by a vehicle that left the victim in critical condition early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, at approximately 12:50 a.m. this morning, police responded to Halls Mill Road and Paloma Street in reference...
Connecticut man charged after allegedly trying to solicit 13-year-old girl from Pensacola: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Connecticut man was charged with obscene communication and cruelty towards a child after allegedly trying to solicit a Pensacola 13-year-old, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Lloyd Ficarra, 27, was charged with cruelty toward a child and obscene communication On Jan. 4. On March 11, 2022, deputies […]
Pensacola police investigating Sunday early morning drive-by shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that sent one to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Early Sunday morning, police responded to a local hospital where the victim said he was shot waiting at a red light at 9th Ave and Blount Street. Police said the […]
6 people barricaded inside Robertsdale home, roommate charged with arson
A man in Baldwin County is behind bars and charged with arson after police say he intentionally set a home on fire and barricaded the door so his roommates could not escape.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She doesn’t deserve this’: Downtown shooting victim recovering after gunshot breaks leg
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Hallman and his friends were some of the thousands of people celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile. Hallman says they were walking down dauphin street for the Third Eye Blind concert when they started hearing gunshots. “Whenever they heard it, they thought it...
WEAR
2 adults, 3 kids injured in collision on I-110 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash on I-110 south in Escambia County Monday morning sent five people -- including three kids -- to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the Airport Blvd. overpass. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old Milton woman driving...
utv44.com
Man injured in New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla — According to the Pensacola Police Department, a man was injured in a drive by shooting early New Year's Day. Officers responded to a local hospital where they located a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police say the man was allegedly shot while stopped at...
WEAR
Woman crashes car into front of Rent-A-Center in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A woman crashed her car into the front of a Rent-A-Center in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the furniture store on Mobile Hwy. near the Walmart Supercenter. A glass front door shattered in the wreck. EMS and fire crews are on scene...
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
Man riding bicycle hit by car, police looking for driver: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a person who is accused of hitting a bicyclist with his car early Tuesday morning. Officials said their officers were called to Halls Mill Road and La Paloma Street around 1 a.m., Tuesday for a person who was hit by […]
Man shot while sitting in car in midtown Mobile: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a man was shot at while sitting in his vehicle on Government Street. Officials said officers were originally called to Government Street and Espejo Street for shots fired. While officers were on the way to the scene, officers were also […]
Man arrested, charged in Paparazzi Club shooting, Walmart shooting and armed home invasion: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man early Wednesday morning who was wanted in connection two shootings and an armed home invasion. MPD said Darrius Rowser was “involved” in the Dec. 27 I-65 Walmart shooting, the Nov. 26 Paparazzi Club shooting and an armed home invasion on Dec. 16. […]
WJHG-TV
Drunk driver crashes into Florida Highway Patrol car
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Navarre man was arrested for driving impaired after crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol car, according to FHP troopers. A marked FHP patrol vehicle came to a stop in the inside left turn lane on North Beal Parkway and north the Mary Esther Cutoff intersection at around 3 a.m. Sunday.
Arrest report states Pace homicide suspect provided inconsistent information
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the arrest report of Sunday’s deadly domestic dispute, the statement given by suspect Chloe Davidson did not match the crime scene. Chloe Davidson, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree felony homicide and second-degree felony weapons offenses. Deputies found Doug Davidson Jr. in the home with a […]
