Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Online sports betting is finally legal in Ohio, which means those in the Buckeye State can now bet on their hometown favorites, like the Columbus Blue Jackets, who face off against the Ottawa Senators tonight. Caesars Sportsbook is also here to help you do just that. New members in Ohio can sign up here and claim insurance on their first bet up to $1,500.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO