ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Expert NBA picks today: Nets vs. Bulls prediction finds betting value

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets will try to extend their winning streak to 13 games when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Brooklyn (25-12) is beginning a three-game road trip, and seven of its victories during the current surge have already come away from home. Meanwhile, the Bulls (16-21) are coming off back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
CHICAGO, IL
Syracuse.com

Blue Jackets vs. Senators predictions + $1,500 Caesars Ohio promo code

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Online sports betting is finally legal in Ohio, which means those in the Buckeye State can now bet on their hometown favorites, like the Columbus Blue Jackets, who face off against the Ottawa Senators tonight. Caesars Sportsbook is also here to help you do just that. New members in Ohio can sign up here and claim insurance on their first bet up to $1,500.
COLUMBUS, OH
Syracuse.com

Georgia vs TCU prediction & pick against the spread: 2023 Championship

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It all comes down to this. The 2023 College Football National Championship game has arrived as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs. Georgia is looking to retain the championship they won last season while also securing a perfect season, while TCU is out to deliver its first-ever championship win after its surprise victory over Michigan in the semifinals. Which team will come out on top?
ATHENS, GA
Syracuse.com

Bills fans came to Cincy for a football game, stayed for a hospital visit to support Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati, Ohio — Jason Maldonado and his son Nathan Maldonado flew from their home in San Antonio, Texas to Cincinnati to watch the Buffalo Bills play the Bengals. The matchup was billed as the biggest game of the season in the NFL. The Bills had a clear path to home-field playoff advantage with a win. But before the teams could finish even one quarter, everything changed.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Damar Hamlin breathing better, has ‘chance to recover,’ uncle says

Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

Bills eyeing no. 1 seed vs. Bengals, but even more may be on the line Monday night (Preview + picks)

CINCINNATI — The math for the Buffalo Bills to win the no. 1 seed in the AFC is simple: win the last two games and get home-field advantage through the playoffs. A loss against the Bengals significantly drops the Bills’ chances for a bye week, according to the New York Times playoff simulator. The Bills enter tonight’s game with a 46% chance to finish with the no. 1 seed. A win against the Bengals increases their chances to 82%, while a loss drops them to 10%.
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

Ex-Syracuse football center calls plays for first time (SU, CNY in the NFL)

Former Syracuse football center Justin Outten got to call plays for the first time in his pro career Sunday. Outten, the offensive coach for the Denver Broncos, took over play-calling under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg in this weekend’s 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after a 4-11 start in his first season as head coach, previously called offensive plays before passing the baton to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in late November as a last-ditch effort to turn things around.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy