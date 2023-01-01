Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
‘You don’t bounce back from putting your hands on a woman’: Will Dana White be held accountable for his actions?
In 2014, Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice was arrested for assaulting his fiancée, Janay Palmer, in Atlantic City, N.J. The incident became a major national news story that year, both due to the videos that came out revealing the violent assault and for the way the NFL handled the situation. At the time, the UFC was partnered with FOX, and White was asked to give comment on the situation while it was still developing.
A.J. McKee says he spent $100k on Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN samurai walkout gear
A.J. McKee made a spectacular entrance for his Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN main event matchup with Roberto de Souza, and he made sure that he went all out on his outfit. McKee defeated “Satoshi” to cap off a 5-0 sweep for Team Bellator on Saturday at the historic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. “Mercenary” made his way to the ring in a full-on samurai suit and delivered a samurai-like performance in going right into the fire with the submission specialist to earn the victory.
Chael Sonnen: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is ‘biggest fight you can put on in our industry’
Chael Sonnen believes the potential UFC heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones is the biggest attraction in MMA right now. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the two-time UFC middleweight title challenger discussed the state of the UFC’s heavyweight division and how big of a fight Ngannou vs. Jones would be if the UFC booked it.
2022 Year in Review: Has the PFL reached a turning point following a standout season?
2022 was a wild one for the sport of MMA, and so with the year now officially in the rearview, MMA Fighting takes a look back at what happened in the major promotions, where they succeeded, where they failed, and what’s in store for 2023. PFL By The Numbers.
Mike Perry posts alleged contract to box Jake Paul in February
Mike Perry has made no secret of his desire to box Jake Paul. But not until 2023 did he claim that desire materialized into a contract. Perry posted what he claimed to be a bout agreement to box Paul up to eight three-minute rounds at an event on Feb. 18, 2023 (or another date Paul’s promoter chose). He called out the YouTuber turned boxer for backing out of their fight.
‘Big’ John McCarthy: Fedor Emelianenko counters Dana White’s claim that best fighters end up in UFC
If the UFC is ever to engage in meaningful co-promotion, Bellator commentators John McCarthy and Josh Thomson suggest it start small by taking belts off the table. “You don’t have to do your champions, just certain fighters that I think you could put a team of five fights together with guys that are somewhere in your top-15 – you could put together some really interesting fights ... and you have the right to each promotion [saying], ‘Hey, we like this matchup, what do you think?’ And if you agree with it, then do it,” McCarthy said Monday on the Weighing In podcast he co-hosts with Thomson. “It is not going to take away anything from the UFC.”
10th Annual The MMA Hour Awards
The MMA Hour is back in your life on Wednesday, and it will feature our annual awards show!. Watch the show live below beginning at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT. For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.
Dillon Danis details knee injury that has kept him sidelined, targets ‘four, maybe more’ fights in 2023
Dillon Danis has his sights set on a big 2023 now that he’s fully recovered from a bad injury. Once thought of as an elite jiu-jitsu prospect, Danis first made headlines in MMA as a training partner for Conor McGregor, before himself transitioning to MMA in 2019 and signing with Bellator. But after his initial two fights, Danis hasn’t been heard from in the cage for over three years, and as he prepares for his upcoming return to competition, “El Jefe” explained that a serious injury kept him sidelined for most of that stretch of time.
PFL hopeful Quemuel Ottoni wants to be more than man who beat Alex Pereira
The man that handed Alex Pereira his lone MMA loss accepts the glory that comes from it, but he also wants to detach himself a little bit. Quemuel Ottoni was 3-0 in MMA when he submitted Alex Pereira in 2015. The future UFC middleweight champion already had won a kickboxing belt in Brazil, and he had competed a few times under the GLORY banner. But at the long-running regional promotion Jungle Fight, he was a MMA debutant.
Morning Report: Cory Sandhagen: T.J. Dillashaw fighting Aljamain Sterling injured ‘showed a giant lack of compassion’
Cory Sandhagen wasn’t too fond of T.J. Dillashaw’s attempt to fight through a severe injury. UFC 280’s co-main event this past October between current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Dillashaw was rather anti-climactic. In the opening minute, it became evident that something was wrong with Dillashaw’s shoulder as he did his best to fend off the talented wrestler.
