Wilton, CA

Brian
2d ago

Why can't they just say "Storm"? When they keep saying "Atmospheric River" that's how they brainwash people.. I hate the media. Now every storm anywhere is a Atmospheric River, Polar Vortex, Artic Blast, etc.. Then they follow it up with 'experts say these types of storms are going to be more common because of "Climate Change" it's all a scam for more money. Sacramento Country alone got over 2 billion dollars to sure up its levee system. First actual storm 2 fail. Wake up people!

cat
2d ago

Hmmm! NOT CLIMATE CHANGE! God and history (factual history) is on display for all to see. Droughts followed by floods is today’s example! We can care for Mother Earth without the hysteria and drama of leftists and activists, whom seem to put the cart before the horse at every turn!

Mark Stewart
2d ago

California lie,all their taxes go ot all the illegal the workers should stay home and live off the government. the government just put out a list of in come too work or not 4 people are better off setting at home if they dont make at less one hundred thousand a year if you do the system the government will give you that much. SAD days in America.

CBS Sacramento

Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir

WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC News

'Atmospheric river' floods Northern California and may have contributed to at least 3 deaths

A Pacific storm fed by tropical moisture blasted California's capital with rain over the weekend and may have contributed to at least three deaths in the West, officials said. Sacramento seemed to get the worst of the winter front's atmospheric river — a long, narrow band of moisture drawn from the tropics — with widespread flooding, the closure of a key highway and one of the deaths.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair

SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle

This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. Update: Caltrans announced just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2 that Highway 99 reopened. The following story published on Jan. 1. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)

Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A​t least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Town Declares Emergency Ahead Of Big Storm

The Town of Danville has proclaimed a local emergency in response to the ugly storms expected to start Wednesday, while the city is still cleaning up after last weekend's wet weather that included flooding and mudslides. Acting as the city's director of emergency services, Town Manager Joe Calabrigo signed the...
DANVILLE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is warning residents living in Wilton to leave the area now. Rising water may spill over onto the nearest roadways and cut off access to leave the area. An evacuation center has been identified as Wackford Community Center, 9014...
WILTON, CA
NBC News

Deadly California flooding leaves thousands without power

Throughout the weekend, dozens of people throughout California have been rescued amid historic rainfall and flooding. Thousands in Sacramento are still without power after facing wind gusts of more than 64 mph and rushing water after a river levee failed.Jan. 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Fresh snow falls in Napa County

NAPA, Calif. - Fresh snow fell Monday night on Highway 29 in Napa County. The snowflakes were captured in this video taken on the Mount St. Helena grade above Calistoga, 2,000 feet above sea level. Some drivers were caught off guard and tow trucks had to be brought in to...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

San Francisco, CA
