Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Russia Plans Protracted Drone Campaign to 'Exhaust' Ukraine
(Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
US News and World Report
Russians Furious at Commanders Over Ukrainian Rocket Strike That Killed Scores
MAKIIVKA, Russian-controlled Ukraine (Reuters) - Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accused of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest strikes of the Ukraine conflict. In a rare disclosure, Russia said 63 soldiers were...
US News and World Report
Ex-Russia Politician Khasbulatov, Key Figure in 1993 Crisis, Dead at 80 -Agencies
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Russian parliamentary Chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov, a key figure in a 1993 power struggle that ended when tanks shelled the legislature, has died at the age of 80, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday. Khasbulatov, an academic from the southern republic of Chechnya, was elected chairman of...
US News and World Report
Soldiers' Widows Group Calls on Putin to Order Major Mobilisation for Ukraine War
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. Putin, Russia's 70-year-old paramount leader, is under intense pressure to...
US News and World Report
Britain to Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group - Telegraph
(Reuters) - Britain will officially declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources. The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat,...
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Russian Anger Grows Over Deadly Strike
(Reuters) - Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes. DIPLOMACY. * Some protesters in Germany are calling on Berlin to reconsider its support...
US News and World Report
Emirati FM Meets Syria's Assad in Damascus in Further Sign of Thawing Ties
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received the United Arab Emirates foreign minister in Damascus on Wednesday in the latest sign of thawing relations between Assad and an Arab state that once supported rebels trying to overthrow him. The meeting addressed developments in Syria and the wider Middle East,...
US News and World Report
Iran Frees Actress Alidoosti, Jailed Over Anti-Government Unrest
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has released top Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti on bail, state media reported on Wednesday, weeks after she was detained for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic for months. Best-known for her role in "The Salesman", which won an Academy Award...
US News and World Report
Pakistani Militants Claim Killing of Two Intelligence Officials
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Islamist militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban on Wednesday claimed the killing of a senior official of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency and another officer, the latest in a resurgence of jihadist violence shaking the country. The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officers were shot dead outside a hotel in...
US News and World Report
Iran Summons French Envoy Over 'Insulting' Cartoons
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran summoned France's envoy in Tehran on Wednesday to protest against "insulting" cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo depicting the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iranian state media reported. The French weekly had published dozens of cartoons about Khamenei, which it said...
US News and World Report
Death Toll Rises to 19 From Prison Attack in Mexican Border Town
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An attack on a prison in the Mexican border town of Juarez left 19 dead and allowed a cartel kingpin to escape along with two dozen other prisoners, authorities said Monday. An armed group, traveling in armored vehicles, launched almost-simultaneous attacks on the prison and the municipal...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Russia Plans New Mobilisation to 'Turn Tide of War'
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was planning to call up more troops for a major new offensive, even as Moscow was facing some of its biggest internal criticism of the war over a strike that killed scores of fresh conscripts. Kyiv has been saying for weeks that...
US News and World Report
Syria Opposition Uneasy After Turkish, Syrian Defence Ministers Meet
BEIRUT/ANKARA (Reuters) -Syria's political and armed opposition are urging their decade-long backer Turkey to reaffirm its support for their cause after the highest-level talks in public between Ankara and the Damascus government since the Syrian war began in 2011. Turkey has provided support and a base for political opponents of...
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns 'Provocative Act' by Israel's Ben-Gvir
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey condemned on Tuesday a "provocative act" by Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, referring to his visit to Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem. Ankara's statement came amid efforts by Turkey and Israel to normalise ties, after a four-year deterioration in relations, and mutual appointment...
US News and World Report
Bolivia Governor Arrest Stokes Fears of Political Revenge Cycle
(Reuters) - The arrest of a prominent Bolivian opposition figure has sparked criticism from human rights groups and thrown a spotlight on how both the country's right and left have used a weak judicial system to go after opponents. Police arrested Luis Camacho, the right-wing governor of opposition stronghold and...
US News and World Report
Hezbollah Head Says Change to Al Aqsa Status Quo Could Explode the Region
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon's powerful armed Hezbollah movement, Hassan Nasrallah, said that any infringement of the decades-long status quo at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem could lead to an explosion in the region, not just inside Palestinian territories. Nasrallah's comments followed a visit to the site...
US News and World Report
UAE, China Ask UN Security Council to Meet Over Al Aqsa Mosque - Diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and China have asked the U.N. Security Council to meet publicly, likely on Thursday, over recent developments at Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, diplomats said on Tuesday. Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound...
US News and World Report
A Timeline of Women’s Rights in Afghanistan
Afghan women have seen their rights disappear since the Taliban regained control of their country in August 2021. In August 2021, after 20 years of war, the United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. Following America's exit, the Taliban – a predominantly Pashtun, Islamic fundamentalist group – quickly regained power in the Central Asian country.
