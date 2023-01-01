ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Is Done Having Kids

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows Zach and Tori Roloff adapting to parenting three kids . All three of their children have dwarfism, presenting unique challenges to the couple. Recently, Tori told her fans that she’s totally done having children. Here’s what she shared.

How many kids do Zach and Tori Roloff have?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EmEfE_0k0KO3xi00
Tori Roloff in ‘Little People, Big World’ | TLC via YouTube

Zach and Tori Roloff have three children . Jackson Roloff is the oldest at 5 years old, Lilah Roloff is the middle child at 2 years old, and Josiah Roloff is the baby at 7 months old. While Zach and Tori’s kids all had a 50% chance of having dwarfism, all three of their children have the condition.

Tori’s previously admitted that having kids with dwarfism comes with concerns. “There are certain things that come along with having an achondroplasia child that would be more difficult than having a child that was average height,” she explained on Little People, Big World while pregnant with Jackson. Zach then mentioned that he would find a way for his son to succeed in whatever he hoped to accomplish in life.

Zach said that he and Tori love being parents despite the potential challenges. “Being parents, we love it,” he said. “We both work with kids — I coach soccer, Tori was a teacher — and so we’re all about it. I’m all about kids.”

Tori Roloff told her ‘Little People, Big World’ fans that she’s finished having children

Zach and Tori Roloff always loved the idea of having a big family. The Little People, Big World stars once admitted they hoped to have four or five children — but it looks like they’re finished now that they have three. “We want a family. I would love, like four or five kids,” Zach told Us Weekly . “It’s just on God’s timing and just whenever. We’re ready for it.”

A fan asked Tori during a Q&A on Instagram in December 2022 about the possibility of having more kids now that Josiah is 7 months old. Tori told the fan that she and Zach don’t want to have more kids.

“Are you going to have any more kids?” a fan asked Tori via Instagram Stories .

“It is not our plan to have any more,” she answered.

Another fan asked, “How did you know you were done after Si?”

Tori answered, “It’s honestly a feeling. We just feel content and complete!”

During Little People, Big World Season 24, Tori stressed how difficult it was to transition from having two children to having three. She told the cameras that she wasn’t getting adequate sleep, and she and Zach started noticing stark differences in parenting. Additionally, because their kids all have dwarfism, the children require many doctor visits and potential surgeries. This may have led the couple to decide that three kids are enough for them.

Zach Roloff said some people believe he shouldn’t have any kids because of his dwarfism

Related

‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Suggests She Hates Watching the Roloff Farms Conflict

Tori and Zach Roloff were always open to the possibility that all of their kids may have dwarfism. But Zach explained on Little People, Big World Season 24 that some people don’t believe he should have children at all.

“People will say, ‘Why do you bring people into the world?’” Zach explained. “They think it’s not good that we procreated and brought more dwarves into the world to suffer. But I totally disagree with that. I think people with disabilities have a right to procreate and have family.”

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

Comments / 32

Angela Jolee Floria
3d ago

Already having 4 young kids to raise and take care of is a lot more than most people can handle. I definitely understand why she's happy with what she has.

Reply(3)
4
Guest
2d ago

That would be nice, now they only have to deal with 3 children who will suffer with medical issues, surgeries,pain and suffering the rest of their lives. Having 3 was selfish knowing the fathers family history

Reply(1)
7
Dianne Ziegler
2d ago

I think anybody that has been following this family sees the potential in the children....and Jackson looks like he's got it all......personality and drive. I'm hope it has been worth it to show and educate the world so that all doors are open and the sky is the limit. Thanks for sharing your life.

Reply
2
Related
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Zach Roloff Reveals How He Feels About Chris Marek Taking Over Family Pumpkin Farm Private Tours

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff reacted to Matt Roloff’s decision to have ​Amy Roloff‘s husband, Chris Marek, take over the Roloff Farms’ private farm tours. In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, December 27, episode of the show shared by TLC’s Instagram, Zach, 32, asked Chris, 60, if he was still leading public tours at the family farm while having dinner with Zach’s mom, Amy, and his wife, ​Tori Roloff.
OREGON STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jana Duggar: What Does She Do For Money, Now That Her TV Days Are Over?

Jana Duggar was raised to believe that women are put on earth to marry and make babies. She grew up in a world where only men worked outside the home and built careers, and she watched as several of her sisters married young and started families before they were out of their teens.
parentingisnteasy.co

Mom has 10 boys in a row then learns she’s finally pregnant with baby girl

This is one question most newlyweds often get, and it’s normal because people would assume you want to start a family after getting married. But this is a difficult question to answer, and most couples have to discuss this amongst themselves, and there is a lot to consider. But...
In Touch Weekly

Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
OK! Magazine

'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'

Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments. "I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment.""But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I...
Distractify

You Can Now Book a Stay at the Roloff Farms' Farmhouse — Here's How

Those who have tuned into Little People, Big World know that Roloff Farms is as much a focal point of the series as its stars, Amy Roloff, Matt Roloff, and their kids. Since 2006, TLC viewers have watched the family grow and evolve — but a constant has been the farm. Between pumpkin seasons, Matt's wild ideas to expand and/or build, and drama over ownership after Matt and Amy divorced, the farm has remained a fixture in the Roloffs' lives.
HILLSBORO, OR
People

Tori and Zach Roloff Celebrate Christmas with Their 3 Kids: 'Extremely Grateful'

"Merry Christmas!! Happy birthday, Jesus!" Tori Roloff captioned a family photo in front of the Christmas tree with husband Zach and their three children The Roloffs are celebrating their first Christmas as a family of five! Over the holiday weekend, Tori Roloff shared some adorable photos from her family's Christmas celebration, featuring husband Zach Roloff and all three of their kids: sons Josiah Luke, 7 months, and Jackson Kyle, 5, as well as daughter Lilah Ray, 3. "Merry Christmas!! Happy birthday, Jesus!" Tori captioned photos of the family in their matching red pajamas, as...
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Reflects on Relationship With Caryn After Talking to His Mother in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Matt Roloff is taking a look at his relationship with girlfriend Caryn Chandler from a new perspective. After admitting in a recent episode that Chandler had "taken a little half a step back" amid his difficulties with the rest of the Roloff family, the Little People Big World star has his feelings for his longtime love reinforced during a dinner with his mother, Peggy Roloff.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
BET

JuJu Castaneda Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child—See The Fabulous Way The Star Shared The News!

JuJu Castaneda is pregnant with her first child! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the exciting baby news with a series of holiday-themed maternity photos on Instagram. “God’s Greatest Gift,” the soon-to-be mom captioned a cinematic video on Christmas Day that celebrated her pregnancy. She followed up her words with the hashtags #Blessing, #GreatestGift, #Motherhood, and #Thankful.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

255K+
Followers
124K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy