ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tottenham booed off after costly home defeat by Aston Villa

By George Sessions
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPtyF_0k0KNrbe00

Tottenham’s Premier League top-four hopes suffered a blow after second-half goals from Emiliano Buendia and Douglas Luiz fired Aston Villa to a 2-0 win.

World Cup finalists Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero were back for Spurs, but the former was at fault for Buendia’s opener and Luiz was able to wrap up the points with a fine 73rd-minute finish.

It extended Unai Emery’s unbeaten record against Tottenham to four games and inflicted more misery on Antonio Conte’s side, who have conceded first in their last 10 matches and now dropped to fifth in the Premier League.

Spurs struggled to create chances throughout and were booed off after a third home defeat from their last five games.

While Tottenham were boosted by the return of Romero and Lloris, Dejan Kulusevski became the latest player unavailable to Conte due to a minor muscle injury.

Romero’s compatriot Emiliano Martinez was also at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but only named on the Villa bench a fortnight on from his heroics in Lusail.

Villa boss Emery had never previously lost to slow-starters Spurs and nearly watched Ollie Watkins fire the visitors ahead when he raced through down the left but he dragged his 14-yard shot wide.

It was not a sign of things to come with a lacklustre opening half occurring with as many yellow cards as shots.

Each of Tottenham three centre-backs received bookings from John Brooks in a rash nine-minute period with Ben Davies a touch fortunate after lunging into a tackle with Ashley Young.

Chances had been few and far between before Young was well placed to clear Harry Kane’s header off the line in the 40th minute after Ivan Perisic had rounded Robin Olsen in the Villa goal.

It woke up Conte’s side with Son Heung-min, who chucked away his protective mark midway through the half, curling a free-kick into the arms of the Swedish goalkeeper soon after.

Despite making it to the break without conceding, Tottenham’s habit of falling behind continued five minutes into the second period.

Lloris was at fault in his first appearance since the World Cup final and Buendia profited.

A Luiz shot from range was spilled by Lloris and the alert Watkins reacted quickest to tee up Buendia, who slotted home from close range to help make up for his Qatar disappointment after he failed to make Argentina’s squad.

Perisic sent an effort over on the turn moments later before Conte turned to his limited options on the bench and introduced Ryan Sessegnon in place of Bryan Gil after he struggled to make an impact on his first Premier League start.

Matt Doherty, Spurs’ other wing-back, prevented Villa from doubling their tally with 64 minutes on the clock when his sliding tackle thwarted Watkins.

Kane fired wide on the half volley soon after before he made a costly error when the away side doubled their advantage.

Boubacar Kamara won possession from the Spurs forward and John McGinn exchanged passes with Luiz, who poked home to spark chants from the home faithful against chairman Daniel Levy.

Conte made a flurry of late substitutions with Pape Sarr being brought on for his debut and Djed Spence earning a rare appearance but boos greeted the full-time whistle.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Danny Ings rescues point for Aston Villa against battling Wolves

Danny Ings rescued a point for poor Aston Villa to dent Wolves’ bid to climb out of the relegation zone.The striker cancelled out Daniel Podence’s opener as the hosts recovered from a below-par first half to grab a 1-1 draw.Wolves were on course for their first back-to-back away wins in the Premier League for a year but were forced to settle for a point and they remain in the relegation zone.They were well worth their lead but Julen Lopetegui needs wins to haul his side, who have been in the bottom three since October, to safety.Villa sit 11th as Unai...
The Independent

Rodrigo strike earns Leeds entertaining draw against fellow strugglers West Ham

Rodrigo salvaged a point for Leeds as a see-saw battle with fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham ended 2-2 at Elland Road.The Spanish forward rifled home his 10th league goal of the season midway through the second half to deny West Ham a much-needed victory.The Hammers were on course for their first league win since October after quickfire goals either side of the break – via Lucas Paqueta’s penalty and a Gianluca Scamacca strike – had cancelled out Wilfried Gnonto’s opener.Both sides wore black armbands as a mark of respect for West Ham’s joint-chairman David Gold, who died on Wednesday...
The Independent

West Ham denied much-needed win by Rodrigo’s late equaliser in thriller at Leeds

If David Moyes’ losing run is over, it will need more than one draw to ensure he does not lose his job. When Wilfried Gnonto put Leeds ahead, West Ham were headed for a sixth successive defeat and the relegation zone; their most successful manager since Harry Redknapp may have been destined for the sack. Yet when Rodrigo scored Leeds’ classy equaliser, Moyes was denied the victory that would have solidified his position, taken his side above their hosts and lent the impression a new year would bring a shift in fortunes.Instead, West Ham have to console themselves with a...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest secure big win over fellow strugglers Southampton

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone courtesy of a precious 1-0 victory which heaped more misery on bottom club Southampton.Taiwo Awoniyi’s fifth goal of the campaign earned Forest a first top-flight away success of the season to strengthen their survival hopes.Steve Cooper’s resurgent side have now taken 11 points from the last 21 available, having only managed six from the previous 33, and fully merited a significant triumph on the south coast.Calamitous defending once again contributed heavily to Saints’ downfall as their alarming losing streak stretched to six top-flight games to make a precarious position slightly...
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Striker Harry Kane marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a brace of goals to hand Tottenham Hotspur an emphatic 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in their London derby at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.Defender Matt Doherty and Son Heung-min netted further goals for the visitors as Palace capitulated in the second half having been the better side in the opening period when the teams went to the break at 0-0.The win moves Tottenham to 33 points from their 18 matches and to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United, though they have played a game more. Palace are in 12th...
The Independent

Leeds United vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

West Ham United brought an end to a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats as they battled to a 2-2 draw at Leeds United on Wednesday.The writing looked to be on the wall for the visitors after teenage forward Wilfried Gnonto gave Leeds the lead in the 27th minute, but David Moyes’s side responded well and deservedly levelled just before halftime through a Lucas Paqueta penalty.With supporters still taking their seats for the second half, Gianluca Scamacca stunned Elland Road with a second for West Ham 44 seconds after the restart to complete the turnaround.Leeds toiled as the rain came down, but a thunderbolt out of the blue from Rodrigo restored parity once more with 20 minutes to go.Both sides had chances to win it but had to settle for a point apiece, with West Ham remaining 17th in the table, level on 15 points with Everton in the relegation zone, while Leeds are two points clear of the bottom three in 14th.
The Independent

Michael Smith basks in World Championship glory – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.DartsMichael Smith became world champion and the plaudits poured in.When that belongs to you pic.twitter.com/AcTkXshJZr— Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 4, 2023Just one quick thing. Never write of a saint 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SBOalR8H9N— Michael Smith (@Michael180Smith) January 4, 2023Probs boring everyone but I’ve watched that 9 about a million times. It wouldn’t have even been that good if @Wayne501Mardle wasn’t commenting it. What a credit he is to the team....
The Independent

Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral

Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media.The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.Fans expected former Santos players like Neymar, Rodrygo and Giovanni to attend. They also hoped retired greats like Zico, Romario, Ronaldo, Kaká and Ronaldinho Gaucho would show up at the beach city 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of São Paulo.Their social media...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy