ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Lula inauguration: Queues begin forming in Brasilia for ceremony

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jld1T_0k0KNpqC00

People have started flocking to Brasilia to see Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inaugurated as Brazil ’s president.

The president-elect will be sworn in on Sunday, 1 January, to assume office for a third time.

Defeated president Jair Bolsonaro will not be at the ceremony, having left for the US on Friday.

The ceremony will take place at Esplanade of Ministries, where congress buildings are located.

Around 300,000 people are expected to pack the streets of the capital for the inauguration.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Brazil's Supreme Court removes Brasilia governor for failing to prevent capital riot

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes temporarily removed the governor of Brasilia's federal district late Sunday in response to the assault on Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace by thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro, CNN reports. Brasilia Gov. Ibaneis Rocha was "painfully silent" during Sunday's riot, Moraes said after handing down the three-month suspension. Rocha "not only made public statements defending a false 'free political demonstration in Brasilia,'" but "also ignored all appeals by the authorities to carry out a security plan." Rocha posted a video earlier Sunday apologizing to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva "for what happened...
The Independent

UK condemns ‘violent bid to undermine democracy’ by Bolsonaro backers in Brazil

Britain has condemned the “violent attempts to undermine democracy” in Brazil after supporters of ousted far-right president Jair Bolsonaro stormed congress.Foreign Secretary James Cleverly pledged President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the UK’s “full support” after raids also centred on the presidential palace and the supreme court in Brasilia.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to accept his election defeat invaded the buildings in the capital on Sunday, a week after his leftist rival’s inauguration.The violent attempts to undermine democracy in Brazil are unjustifiable. President @LulaOficial and the government of Brazil have the full support of the UK.— James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly)...
The Independent

Steve Bannon calls Bolsonaro protesters ‘freedom fighters’

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon lauded supporters of Brazil’s former president and Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro who stormed the Congress and other government buildings in capital Brasilia.Thousands of people attacked the country’s Congress, supreme court and the presidential palace in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection that took place two years ago.“Brazilian Freedom Fighters,” wrote the far-right Donald Trump ally in a post on Sunday on conservative social media app Gettr after Bolsonaro supporters broke through a blockade set up by security forces and invaded the government buildings.Mr Bannon has been accused of stoking tensions in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes of chaos and destruction reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Rioters donning the green and yellow of the national flag on Sunday broke windows, toppled furniture, hurled computers and printers to the ground. They punctured a...
The Independent

Donald Trump silent as supporters of ally Bolsonaro launch Jan 6-style attack on Brazilian capital

A conservative candidate loses re-election and attacks the integrity of the election system while refusing to fully concede defeat as many of the candidate’s supporters protest and storm the capital.Owing to recent events, this timeline can now hold true for either Donald Trump or his far-right ally in South America, former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro.On Sunday, masses of Bolsonaro supporters stormed the national congress building and other official sites in capital Brasília, part of the movement’s continued, oftentimes violent, protests against Mr Bolsonaro’s election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.So far, despite the many parallels to the...
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
The Independent

Elon Musk sparks heated debate on Twitter saying Ukraine shouldn’t use tanks against Russia

Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked yet another debate on social media after he described tanks as “deathtraps” that should not be used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Tanks are a deathtrap now,” tweeted Mr Musk before drawing parallels with the First World War. “With neither side having air superiority, you’re left with infantry & artillery – essentially WW1.”The comments from the tech tycoon came as Ukraine received tank-killing armored vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid from the US.This included 50 Bradley armored vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles they can fire. Germany also announced it would supply...
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Taiwan condemns China for latest combat drills near island

Taiwan condemned China on Monday for holding its second military combat drills around the island in less than a month, with the defense ministry saying it had detected 57 Chinese aircraft. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims. The Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army said its forces held “joint combat readiness patrols and actual combat drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, focused on land strikes and sea assaults. The aim was to test joint combat capabilities and “resolutely counter the provocative actions of...
The Independent

Iran protesters told they are ‘bringing down the patriarchy’

Comedian Omid Djalili told Iranian protesters that they are “bringing down the patriarchy” at a protest in London.Thousands of protesters gathered at Marble Arch before marching through central London to Trafalgar Square for the Iran Solidarity Rally, which marked 115 days of protests.Organisers, including human rights organisation Amnesty International, set up a stage beside Nelson’s Column, from which the British-Iranian comedian addressed the crowd.Mr Djalili told them that they are “changing the axis of the world”.“When British women scream and shout for the women and girls in Iran, they are not just shouting for them, they are shouting for themselves,”...
The Independent

Biden Mexico visit – live: President inspects border for first time since taking office

US president Joe Biden made a stop in El Paso, Texas on Sunday on his way to Mexico, walking along the border wall that separates the two countries for the first time since he entered office two years ago.Mr Biden’s maiden visit to the border comes as he sought to address one of the most politically charged issues in the country, as he is expected to announce his re-election run for 2024 in the coming weeks.Flanked by Border Patrol agents, Mr Biden visited a migrant centre, walked along a section of the border wall and briefly spoke to Mexican president...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Last-ditch talks to take place in bid to avoid teacher strikes

Parents could be forced to keep their children at home later this week if Monday’s last-ditch talks between Scottish Government officials and teaching unions fail to prevent strikes shutting down schools.Staff are preparing to walkout of Scottish primary schools on Tuesday and secondary schools the day after amid the country’s teaching unions’ battle with Holyrood for higher pay.Discussions on Friday between the two sides were hailed as “constructive and helpful” by Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scotland’s Education Secretary, and talks are set to continue on Monday just hours before walkouts are set to take place.Ms Somerville has urged members of the EIS,...
CNN

War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationAU

Chubb review of Australia's carbon credit scheme falls short – and problems will continue to fester

An independent review of Australia’s controversial carbon credit system released today concluded the scheme is essentially sound. But key questions remain unaddressed – a fact that will continue to undermine confidence in Australia’s central climate policy. The review, led by former chief scientist Ian Chubb, followed concerns raised by our research team that the scheme lacked integrity and was not delivering genuine reductions in greenhouses gas emissions. The review panel, however, says it does “not share this view”. Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen on Monday said the government would implement all 16 of the review panel’s recommendations. But more must...
The Independent

Harry accused of making Invictus Games a terrorist target with Taliban claims

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of making the Invictus Games a target for extremists by revealing he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, called Harry “very stupid” for giving details of his Taliban kills.The retired admiral told the Sunday Mirror the Invictus Games – which were due to be held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in 2023 – will now have “serious security issues” because of their direct connection to Harry.“The Invictus Games is very much labelled to him and so I would have thought the threat level there will definitely be higher,”...
New York Post

Alabama woman who joined IS hopes to return from Syria camp

A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20, joined the Islamic State group and had a child with one of its fighters says she still hopes to return to the United States, serve prison time if necessary, and advocate against the extremists. In a rare interview from the Roj detention camp in Syria where she is being held by US-allied Kurdish forces, Hoda Muthana said she was brainwashed by online traffickers into joining the group in 2014 and regrets everything except her young son, now of pre-school age. “If I need to sit in prison, and...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Dramatic videos show mounted police being attacked and rioters inside Brazil’s presidential palace

Video footage captured the chaotic scenes in Brazil on Sunday as thousands of former president Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the country’s Congress, presidential palaces and Supreme Court.In one clip, a lone mounted police officer is pulled from his horse while being struck by rioters armed with long wooden sticks, waving Brazilian flags and dressed in the country’s famous yellow football strip.The mob continues to beat the police officer as he slumps in his saddle and falls to the ground in the 18-second clip posted by the Eixo Politico news site. The officer is quickly surrounded by the chanting rioters...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine war: Kyiv rejects Russia’s claim it killed 600 soldiers in ‘mass missile strike’

Kyiv has rejected a Russian claim that a missile strike on a city in Ukraine’s Donetsk region killed 600 of its troops, insisting there were no fatalities.Russia’s defence ministry had earlier alleged that missiles had hit two makeshift bases housing 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers in the city of Kramatorsk.Its spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the bombardment had been launched in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve attack on temporary bases in the eastern city of Makiivka, which killed at least 89 Russian troops.But Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine‘s forces in the east, told the Associated Press on Sunday that the strikes...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
519M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy