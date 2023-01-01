Adam Kinzinger: GOP representative believes Trump will be charged over Jan 6 riot

Donald Trump should be charged over the January 6 Capitol riot, Adam Kinzinger has said.

The outgoing GOP representative told CNN's Dana Bash: "If a president can incite an insurrection and not be held accountable, then really there's no limit to what a president can do or can't do."

The congressman's comments came after the Jan 6 committee released transcripts revealing that security concerns had been raised in the days leading up to the insurrection.

