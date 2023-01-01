New Year's Eve traffic stop in Detroit leads to drug bust, driver's arrest: MSP

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroiter is facing multiple charges after Michigan State Police discovered drugs in their car during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.

MSP officials say troopers on Secure Cities patrol stopped a car for a traffic violation around noon on Saturday.

While authorities didn’t say exactly where the traffic stop happened, during a search of the car troopers found 17.8 grams of suspected fentanyl and crack in a bag behind the driver’s seat.

The driver was arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl/crack, a suspended driver’s license, and fugitive warrants. Officials did not disclose the suspect’s name or sex.

The case has been sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.