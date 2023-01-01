ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

New Year's Eve traffic stop in Detroit leads to drug bust, driver's arrest: MSP

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40g1pt_0k0KNlYW00

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroiter is facing multiple charges after Michigan State Police discovered drugs in their car during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.

MSP officials say troopers on Secure Cities patrol stopped a car for a traffic violation around noon on Saturday.

While authorities didn’t say exactly where the traffic stop happened, during a search of the car troopers found 17.8 grams of suspected fentanyl and crack in a bag behind the driver’s seat.

The driver was arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl/crack, a suspended driver’s license, and fugitive warrants. Officials did not disclose the suspect’s name or sex.

The case has been sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Comments / 16

Raelynn Deel Lauderbach
3d ago

I'm so happy he/she got pulled over. get that stuff off the streets. I'm so tired of hearing kids, and adults overdosing.

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police find dead man after ShotSpotter alert

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police followed a ShotSpotter alert to a murder scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to the alert around 7:45 a.m. and found a man's body. At least 20 evidence markers were placed at the shell casings area of Joann Avenue and Fairmount Drive near 8 Mile and Schoenherr.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Custom $20K Rolex recovered by Southfield police after arrest in jewelry store robbery

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Just before Christmas, a custom, $20,000 Rolex was stolen on camera – at Art Dial Watch at the Advance Building in Southfield. Two suspects worked together as allegedly, Tionte Allen had the Rolex in his hand, and after a distraction from his partner - who was buzzed out to leave. He then flung the door open – for Allen to dash through with the watch.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His Disappearance

David Earl Robinson, affectionately called "Dave," is a handsome man, standing at 6'1" and weighing 210 pounds. The Detroit, Michigan resident suffered a stroke several years ago that left him p on his right side. His right hand is permanently closed in a slight fist, and David is unable to place his right foot firmly on the ground, causing him to walk with a limp.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Warren police officer shoots at suspect during foot chase near 8 Mile

A 29-year-old Detroit man was in custody Monday after police say he pointed a gun at officers during a police chase in Warren. Neither the officers nor the suspect were injured. According to Warren police, the incident occurred at 1:32 p.m. Monday at 8 Mile and Fenelon Street after a...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Warren man, 27, arrested in Ferndale for drag racing, carrying concealed weapon

A 27-year-old Warren man was arrested New Year's Day after police caught him drag racing and found a gun in his car, officials said Tuesday. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the suspect Sunday after they saw him speeding at 120 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver told troopers he had a weapon in the vehicle's glove box.
WARREN, MI
The Oakland Press

Detroiter nabbed after allegedly stealing $19,500 Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a $19,500 Rolex gold watch from a store in Southfield has been charged for the alleged crime. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, faces a first-degree retail fraud charge for allegedly stealing the watch from Art Dial Watch at 23077 Greenfield Rd. on Dec. 13. The Rolex was recovered at a pawn shop in Detroit, according to the Southfield Police Department. Another suspect has been identified in the case, police said.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of imprisoning, assaulting ex-girlfriend in van after argument

DETROIT – A Michigan man is charged with a felony after allegedly imprisoning and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a van after they argued on Christmas day. Quintin (also known as Quinton) Brian Dorrough, 32, of Detroit, is charged with felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic violence related to the incident, according to a news release from the office of Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.
DETROIT, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Weapons seized following US-23 traffic stop

An out of state suspect is facing weapons charges after a run-in on US-23 with Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post. On Thursday, a trooper from Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding near Willis Road in Washtenaw County. An investigation found that a 25-year-old driver from South Carolina...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy