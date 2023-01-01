ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers hoping WR Christian Watson (hip) can play vs. Vikings

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Rookie receiver Christian Watson will be a true game-time decision on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, but the Gren Bay Packers remain hopeful that he will be able to play in the pivotal Week 17 showdown at Lambeau Field, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Watson injured his hip in Miami, missed the entire second half against the Dolphins and practices on Wednesday and Thursday, and then only practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. The Packers listed him as questionable on the final injury report.

Watson’s playmaking ability relies on elite speed and suddenness, which could be hindered significantly by a lower-body injury. But the Packers need a win over the Vikings, and not having Watson could significantly complicate the task on Sunday.

The Packers may not know definitely if Watson can play until 90 minutes before kickoffs when inactives are announced. Per Schefter, he will test the hip on the field during warmups to help make the decision.

The team must also consider that a win next week over the Lions will also be required to make the playoffs, and having Watson closer to 100 percent in the season finale may be better than risking his recovery this week.

There’s no denying his impact. Watson has eight total touchdowns since Week 10, and he’s produced at least three catches and 40 receiving yards in six straight games.

