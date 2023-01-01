ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck

It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight

After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
Been Enjoying The Warm Weather? Worry Not, Thursday Looks to be Nasty in Maine!

How spoiled have we been the last week or so, amiright? Especially since lots of us have been on vacation between Christmas and the New Year holiday. Let me put it this way- During the last winter storm we had my mailbox post got snapped in half and I was convinced I wouldn't be able to put a new one until spring because of the frozen ground. However, the weather got so sunny and warm over the weekend that I was actually able to go out and put a new one in. Of course my driveway turned to mush, too, and that kind of sucked. But beggars and choosers.
Can You Name This Maine Mill Town?

For the past four decades, the mill in this small, inland town has churned out wooden building materials used to construct homes around the world — and a substantial recent expansion equipped the plant to make enough siding for 100,000 more homes each year. Outsize industriousness is nothing new in these parts. Settlers arrived in the late 18th century, naming the place after a southern Maine town they left behind, and by the early 19th century, four blacksmiths, four furniture makers, four shoemakers, two hatters, and two harness makers had set up shop. In 1875, a father and son from Dexter opened a tannery that came to process nearly 1,000 tons of leather a year, with hides shipped in from as far away as South America. And though the town has long been characterized by its smokestacks, you only need to spend an afternoon on one of its two largest lakes, both fringed with rolling hills, to see there’s more to the skyline.
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region

PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
Island Teachers Give Back to Community

Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
1st 2023 Baby Born at MDI Hospital is a Boy!

It's a Boy! The 1st baby born at MDI Hospital in 2023 and the 2nd baby born in the State of Maine is a boy!. Caitlyn and Gabriel of Fletchers Landing Township are the proud parents of MDI Hospital’s 2023 New Year’s Baby, Oakley, arriving at 2:18 AM on January 1st measuring 18 inches and weighing 6lbs 9.9 ounces!.
Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns

High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
2023 Fee Free Days in Acadia National Park

The National Park Service has released their Fee Free Days for 2023 whereby you can enter any National Park, including Acadia National Park without paying an entrance fee. January 16, Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. April 22, First day of National Park Week. August 4, Anniversary of the Great...
Our December thaw is now a January thaw

Rain will come to an end across most areas early Sunday morning, except for snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above normal to start the new year. High pressure will bring sunny and dry weather on Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures. A series of lows bring warm and wet weather by mid week.
Quiet kick-off to the week before showery pattern sets up

Temperatures will not get as high this afternoon as they did on Sunday but it will still be mild for early January. Temperatures top out in the 40s with sunshine in Southern Maine, and in the 30s with cloudy skies and flurries in the mountains. A warm front approaches from...
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam

It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
Very nice Monday, more of a wintry feel in Maine late week

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures continue for the first half of the first week of 2023. Monday will be the nicest day, the rest of the week looks unsettled with the potential of some winter weather late this week as cold temperatures return. Monday won’t be quite as mild as New...
Drying out tonight, with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, we continue to cool down into the 20′s and 30′s and remain dry with winds out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph. We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. High pressure builds in for the day on Monday and we’ll...
