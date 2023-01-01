Read full article on original website
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Tuesday January 3, 2023 at 6pm.
All forms of winter precipitation for Maine tonight
After an overcast and mild Wednesday thing will turn cold tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Thursday. Rain will flip to sleet and freezing rain late tonight into early Thursday morning. Snow will fall to the north. Thursday morning more freezing rain and icing is expected along the coast. Looking at icy roads through the afternoon. Thursday night through Friday expect snow showers. Light accumulations near the coast but when all is said and done Friday afternoon a few inches inland with up to 6 inches north of route 2.
Been Enjoying The Warm Weather? Worry Not, Thursday Looks to be Nasty in Maine!
How spoiled have we been the last week or so, amiright? Especially since lots of us have been on vacation between Christmas and the New Year holiday. Let me put it this way- During the last winter storm we had my mailbox post got snapped in half and I was convinced I wouldn't be able to put a new one until spring because of the frozen ground. However, the weather got so sunny and warm over the weekend that I was actually able to go out and put a new one in. Of course my driveway turned to mush, too, and that kind of sucked. But beggars and choosers.
Down East
Can You Name This Maine Mill Town?
For the past four decades, the mill in this small, inland town has churned out wooden building materials used to construct homes around the world — and a substantial recent expansion equipped the plant to make enough siding for 100,000 more homes each year. Outsize industriousness is nothing new in these parts. Settlers arrived in the late 18th century, naming the place after a southern Maine town they left behind, and by the early 19th century, four blacksmiths, four furniture makers, four shoemakers, two hatters, and two harness makers had set up shop. In 1875, a father and son from Dexter opened a tannery that came to process nearly 1,000 tons of leather a year, with hides shipped in from as far away as South America. And though the town has long been characterized by its smokestacks, you only need to spend an afternoon on one of its two largest lakes, both fringed with rolling hills, to see there’s more to the skyline.
New trail, snowshoe lodge opens in Maine’s Katahdin Region
PATTEN, Maine (WABI) - The new year is bringing a fresh start, not just for Mainers but for our land as well. As of last Friday, there’s a new trail officially open to visitors in the northern portion of our state. Seboeis Riverside Trail is located 15 miles northwest...
Island Teachers Give Back to Community
Kudos to members of the Mount Desert Island Education Association (MDIEA) who in December raised $765.00 to donate to the Backpack Program, OpenTable MDI and the Bar Harbor Food Pantry. Teachers and staff participated in numerous fundraising event including "4 Thursdays" where Mount Desert Elementary School teachers and staff paid...
1st 2023 Baby Born at MDI Hospital is a Boy!
It's a Boy! The 1st baby born at MDI Hospital in 2023 and the 2nd baby born in the State of Maine is a boy!. Caitlyn and Gabriel of Fletchers Landing Township are the proud parents of MDI Hospital’s 2023 New Year’s Baby, Oakley, arriving at 2:18 AM on January 1st measuring 18 inches and weighing 6lbs 9.9 ounces!.
Rain on the way, with minor icing concerns
High pressure will move offshore tonight ahead of a warm front that will be moving northward toward Maine. Colder air on Tuesday may allow for some light icing across far interior Maine. The warm front will lift north by Wednesday, but not make it all the way to the northern border, so it'll be milder midweek, but not record-breaking.
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
2023 Fee Free Days in Acadia National Park
The National Park Service has released their Fee Free Days for 2023 whereby you can enter any National Park, including Acadia National Park without paying an entrance fee. January 16, Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. April 22, First day of National Park Week. August 4, Anniversary of the Great...
Our December thaw is now a January thaw
Rain will come to an end across most areas early Sunday morning, except for snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures will remain well above normal to start the new year. High pressure will bring sunny and dry weather on Monday along with slightly cooler temperatures. A series of lows bring warm and wet weather by mid week.
Quiet kick-off to the week before showery pattern sets up
Temperatures will not get as high this afternoon as they did on Sunday but it will still be mild for early January. Temperatures top out in the 40s with sunshine in Southern Maine, and in the 30s with cloudy skies and flurries in the mountains. A warm front approaches from...
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
These 15 Maine Restaurant Meals Need To Be On Your Bucket List
Food is comfort and when you visit your favorite restaurant and eat your favorite dish, you feel at home. Maine offers an endless amount of restaurants, local, and nationally known. We have so many talented chefs and creators within the food community. I recently uncovered a new restaurant that makes...
Very nice Monday, more of a wintry feel in Maine late week
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures continue for the first half of the first week of 2023. Monday will be the nicest day, the rest of the week looks unsettled with the potential of some winter weather late this week as cold temperatures return. Monday won’t be quite as mild as New...
Anthony's Favorites: Maine's remote Golden Road
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As 2022 comes to an end, we are looking back at our favorite stories of the year. Among Anthony Everett's favorite stories: our trip to Maine's remote "Golden Road."
Can You Believe You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away These 3 Items In Maine?
If you don't see it, it doesn't exist, right? WRONG. Every thing you throw away is bound to go somewhere and believe it or not their are items that you are not allowed to simply toss in the garbage bin in Maine. If you do not dispose of these 3...
Drying out tonight, with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tonight, we continue to cool down into the 20′s and 30′s and remain dry with winds out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph. We’ll see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. High pressure builds in for the day on Monday and we’ll...
