Allentown, PA

NJ.com

Hunterdon Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

Hunterdon Medical Center reported the first baby born in the hospital this year came in the wee hours of Jan. 1. Robyn Van Hise and Noah Donovan of Flemington welcomed baby girl Briar Snow Donovan at 2:48 a.m. Briar is the couple’s first child and weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces. She was measured at 21 inches long.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

It’s a Girl! Morristown Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) –Morristown Medical Center, part of Atlantic Health System welcomed their first birth of 2023. Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and Sri Harsha Bokka from Budd Lake welcomed their daughter at 12:31 a.m. on January 1. The baby weighed in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 19.5 inches.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WBRE

Scranton hospital welcomes New Years baby

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton welcomed their first baby of the New Year early Sunday morning. Baby Ace was born at about 1:00 a.m. and according to his parents, he is happy, healthy, and there were no complications. Baby Ace is the couple’s third son and, a fact about the […]
SCRANTON, PA
sauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Surgeon First in Area with New Sleep Apnea Treatment

Patients who have suffered with sleep apnea and have difficulty using or maintaining CPAP machines now have a new option. Now available locally, Inspire is a breakthrough sleep apnea treatment that works inside the body while the patient sleeps by monitoring the patient’s breathing and delivering mild stimulation to open the airway.
abc27.com

Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reading Hospital Among Those with High ER Visits

READING PA – The premier and most profitable healthcare property owned by Tower Health, its flagship Reading Hospital at 420 S. Fifth Ave., has been named by trade publication Becker’s Hospital Review as ranking 31st among 38 hospitals nationwide with “the most emergency department visits in 2021”, it reported Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022) in an updated story.
READING, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute

Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

January 1, 2023 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering needs a specialized volunteer to help with our various email communications. The volunteer should have working knowledge and experience with email clients (specifically Mail Chimp and will need to be able to work within a team setting that meets monthly via virtual meetings. Working knowledge of Excel is a plus. Contact Maria Shior, 484 602-5505, mshior@bes- inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000UtNmQEAV.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Meet the first babies of 2023

EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Serious crash closes American Parkway Bridge in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A serious crash shut down the American Parkway Bridge in Allentown for several hours Monday night. It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday. The road was closed while investigators reconstructed the accident. Police have yet to provide details of the crash, other than to say it's "serious."
ALLENTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Friends and family asking for help locating missing man

Mansfield, Pa. — Friends and family of Edward Kozaczka are asking for the public's help in finding the 37-year-old who has been missing since October.Kozaczka was formerly of Troy and both attended and taught at Mansfield University. He has brown hair, weighs between 130-140-pounds, and is approximately 5-foot, 9-inches tall. Kozaczka was staying in Northampton, located just north of Allentown, after he transferred from a rehab facility to a halfway house. Ed left the halfway house and went on to live with his sister, Danielle...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kerry Myers makes history as first African American Northampton County Council president

EASTON, Pa. – Kerry Myers is taking over as president of Northampton County Council, making him the first African American to hold that leadership post. Myers, a Democrat, was elected Tuesday at council's first meeting of 2023. He made more news after council's brief meeting, announcing that he will seek re-election to represent District 2, which covers the Easton area.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

