Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67
Fred White, the primary drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire from 1975–1985, has died. His passing was announced on Sunday, January 1 by the band and his brother, long-time EWF bassist Verdine White, via posts to their respective official Instagram pages. No cause of death has been revealed. He was 67 years old.
Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Perform “Just Breathe” in Maui
Earlier this month, legendary country star Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist, Mike McCready, joined one another on stage for a performance of the hit Pearl Jam song “Just Breathe.”. The performance, which you can see via fan-shot video below, took place two days before Christmas on...
Ex-Megadeth Members Announce 2023 Tour Playing First Two Megadeth Albums
For those who love the early era of Megadeth, alums David Ellefson and Jeff Young will take their Kings of Thrash outfit out on tour in early 2023, revisiting the music from Megadeth's first two albums. The "Thrashin' USA" tour is set to get underway Feb. 16 in Joliet, Illinois,...
Mount Eerie Shares New Song “Huge Fire”: Listen
Mount Eerie has released a new song titled “Huge Fire.” It’s part of Colors, a 20th anniversary compilation album from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records. Phil Elverum’s track is the final song on the record, with other contributions by Lou Barlow, Jason Lytle, Quasi, Tara Jane O’Neil, Tim Kinsella, and more appearing before it. According to the liner notes, Elverum wrote and produced “Huge Fire” last month. Give it a listen below.
