The FADER

Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67

Fred White, the primary drummer for Earth, Wind & Fire from 1975–1985, has died. His passing was announced on Sunday, January 1 by the band and his brother, long-time EWF bassist Verdine White, via posts to their respective official Instagram pages. No cause of death has been revealed. He was 67 years old.
Pitchfork

Mount Eerie Shares New Song “Huge Fire”: Listen

Mount Eerie has released a new song titled “Huge Fire.” It’s part of Colors, a 20th anniversary compilation album from Tokyo’s 7e.p. Records. Phil Elverum’s track is the final song on the record, with other contributions by Lou Barlow, Jason Lytle, Quasi, Tara Jane O’Neil, Tim Kinsella, and more appearing before it. According to the liner notes, Elverum wrote and produced “Huge Fire” last month. Give it a listen below.

