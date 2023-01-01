Great game, but I do feel sorry for the OSU fans. If they understand anything about UGA fans they know we've been there year after year. Personally I've been in their shoes since 2004 when I got into college football.
With all due respect, If you actually look at the stats, GA led in all of them. So it’s not that Ohio necessarily outplayed GA. The stats say other wise. But it was definitely a close game. As someone else said, that if GA played one of it’s worse games & Ohio State played it’s best & GA still won, what does that say about how good GA really is? Don’t forget it was that GA defense that held them to have to kick a FG in the end. It was a great game for the Ohio QB. He is a class act at how he handled the game & the loss. Bama has played quite a few games they should have lost over the years, but because they were a great team they still managed to pull them out. Good teams overcome adversity & challenges. Ohio sure gave GA a run for the money, as they say. It was a heartbreaker for sure for the Ohio fans. Believe me, as a die-hard GA fan over the good & bad years, we understand the heartache. Football is a unique sport, anything can happen on any given day. GO DAWGS!! ❤️🐾
Well theirs no change the SEC is use to breaking hearts.🤣🤣
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
