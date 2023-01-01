The New Orleans Pelicans – a small market team ready for big things?

The Pelicans have a perfect balance of youth and experience and are currently on pace to actually make some success in the NBA playoffs

After a dominant win against the Philadelphia 76ers the other night, the New Orleans Pelicans are now on a five-game winning streak. Once again, they are at the top of the Western Conference with a record of 23 wins and 12 losses. The fact that they are doing it without arguably their second-best player, Brandon Ingram, is truly remarkable. However, the Pelicans are flying under the radar regarding title contenders' conversation, and that needs to change because the team from New Orleans has all the right ingredients to go on a championship run.

Superstar Presence

We can't talk about the presence of superstars without mentioning the name of Zion Williamson amid a fantastic and, most importantly, healthy season. Zion is at the forefront of the Pelicans' exceptional success in the West, averaging 26.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 61% from the floor. But, the most disregarded statistic is that Zion played 27 of 35 possible games for New Orleans this season, which is extremely important knowing the history of Zion's injuries.

Even though his numbers may not be on par with those currently leading the MVP race, he definitely has a case to be a dark horse candidate for that award.

In addition to Zion, we must highlight the currently injured Brandon Ingram, who, with his constitution and style of play, irresistibly resembles a young Kevin Durant. On any given night, Ingram can turn into an offensive monster and score 40 or more points, which is a valuable type of player to have since they do not come in bunches.

Veteran Leadership

In today's NBA, the impact of veterans is often overlooked, and having a guy like C.J. McCollum , who commands respect on the court and in the locker-room, is a great asset. When a team has that many talented, young players, there must be a kind of counterbalance to direct all that energy towards the goal, in this case - a trophy. The arrival of McCollum, who was previously a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, was a turning point for the franchise.

" He's the perfect leader for the Pels' young core, someone who has been through his fair share of playoff battles, but who is still motivated and hungry for more ."

SUPPORTING CAST

In order to win the title, it takes much more than the stars themselves; you have to have the right pieces to complement the aforementioned star players. And New Orleans has such players who are willing to do what is expected of them to help the team. Defensive specialists Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado are perfect examples of this case. Their defensive presence is the thing that gives the Pelicans the edge over the opponents.

Young Pelicans core is nearing the peak of its potential, and if they stay healthy, they could be a team to beat in the West.