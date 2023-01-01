Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
strictly-business.com
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023
As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln welcomes first baby of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln baby has earned the distinction of being the first birth of 2023. Dylan and Rachel Christianson welcomed their child, John-David, at 7:56 a.m. The capital city's newest citizen was delivered by Dr. Benjamin Byers of Bryan Health's Center for Maternal & Fetal Care. The youngster...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
strictly-business.com
Humanities Nebraska Promotes UNO’s “Charting Our Path” Traveling Exhibit
Humanities Nebraska (humanitiesnebraska.org) is pleased to promote The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) traveling exhibit “Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies.” The exhibit celebrates the 50 years of Black Studies at UNO, sharing the turbulent history and triumphs of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation.
klin.com
WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area
A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln to open the new year?. Dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
WOWT
New fentanyl awareness billboard on display in memory of Omaha North’s Ty Jackson
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One Omaha woman is working to fight fentanyl overdoses in the metro, inspired by the loss of her own son, Ty Jackson. In 2022, DEA’s Omaha division reported that it seized nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl in its region alone, including Nebraska, Iowa, the Dakotas, and Minnesota. Across the country, the number of potential lethal doses was an amount that totaled to more than every American.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Awards Seven at Celebrate Business Luncheon
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR – Bison. The Manufacturer of the Year Award serves to bring attention to Lincoln’s manufacturing community and the contributions made to Lincoln both economically and socially. GREEN BUSINESS OF THE YEAR – Arbor Day Carbon, LLC. The Green Business of the Year Award...
WOWT
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
Claims against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman now extend to Louisiana
Claims against the estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks now extend to New Orleans, and include some properties in Wyoming.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
BFF Omaha and Nebraska for Abortion Access to Display Artist-Designed Billboards in 2023
Nebraskans for Abortion Access and BFF Omaha (BFF, www.bffomaha.org) are joining together to advocate for abortion access and awareness in rural Nebraska through local artist-designed billboards. This project will create advocacy, identify available resources, and spread awareness for abortion access in Nebraska, particularly among rural communities. Submissions were encouraged from local Nebraskan creatives, seeking tactful, one-of-a-kind, eye-catching messages that support abortion access and reproductive rights within the state. Selected artist designs will be announced in January and then be displayed on various rural billboards across the state from February to April. Selected artist designs will also be included in a group exhibition at Petshop, 2727 N 62nd St. in March and April, with an opening reception during First Friday on March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, ways to get involved, and partnership opportunities, please visit bffomaha.org/choice.
strictly-business.com
SP Group, P.C. Welcomes Val Bartunek to their Team
SP Group (spgrouppc.com) is excited to announce the addition of Val Bartunek to their team. Val, came to Lincoln by way of Liberty, MO, landing at Lincoln Southeast High School her junior year. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying Early Childhood Education to pursue her dream of teaching pre-kindergartners. After teaching for 21 years, she took a professional leap. While continuing to fulfill her passion for working and connecting with people, she entered the client relations field specializing in client and partner on-boarding processes.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
klkntv.com
Professional gives advice in decluttering for the new year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the new year in full swing, many across Lincoln are starting to act on their resolutions. For many, a fresh start comes in the form of decluttering their lives to go along with the saying, “a clean home is a healthy home.”. Wendy...
strictly-business.com
NHDA Releases RentWise Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool Online
Nebraska Housing Developers Association (NHDA, housingdevelopers.org) is excited to introduce their new program that is launching this January, RentWise Online: Tenant and Housing Provider Education Tool. RentWise is a program which increases community awareness and support for quality, affordable rental housing. It is a program to help renters obtain and...
WOWT
Record breaking year for Omaha Fire Department
Omaha has once again opened its drop-off sites for Christmas tree disposal. Hospitals urging Nebraska lawmakers to help financial crisis. Nebraska hospitals urge lawmakers to address financial issues. Ice threat continues north of Omaha tonight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Significant accumulation of ice are possible north of Highway 30 where...
strictly-business.com
Fresh Start’s Project Funway Raises $30K for Women in Need
Fresh Start (www.FreshStartHome.org) held their signature fundraising event, Project Funway, on November 4 at The Cornhusker Marriott. The event raised $30,000 for this lifeline program, which has served the Lincoln community for 31 years. Donations from the event will help provide a safe, secure, and supportive home for women experiencing homelessness.
Comments / 0