Us Weekly

Andrew Walker, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and More Hallmark Stars Send Love to Neal Bledsoe After Great American Family Exit

Ready to return to Hallmark? After Neal Bledsoe announced his plans to distance himself from Great American Family following Candace Cameron Bure and Bill Abbott’s controversial remarks about portraying “traditional marriage” on the network, several Hallmark Channel stars are showing the actor support. Bledsoe released a lengthy statement about why he stopped promoting Christmas at […]
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Beautiful Park Wedding

Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
Decider.com

Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’

The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
Popculture

Country Singer Proposes to Girlfriend at Scottish Castle

Country singer Jordan Harvey has an extra special reason to celebrate this Christmas. Days before the holiday, he proposed to his girlfriend Madison Fendley at Dundas Castle in his native Scotland. The couple dated for two years before Harvey, 30, popped the question on Dec. 18. "Life has changed significantly...
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

Marie Osmond Reveals Blonde Hair Transformation in New Year's Photo With Husband

Marie Osmond is looking very different to close out 2022. The 63-year-old dropped a rare photo with her husband Steve Craig while celebrating at Disney World's Epcot. Osmond was one of many famous names who narrated the annual Disney Candlelight Processional. The 2022 schedule featured names like Simu Liu, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Gad, Mariska Hargitay, and Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr throughout the end of November and December. Osmond had the honor of narrating the Christmas weekend.
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Why She Was Rushed to the Hospital Before Christmas

Sharon Osbourne recently candidly discussed her hospitalization following an illness while on the set of her latest television show. Last month, the 70-year-old former host of The Talk was taken to a hospital in California while shooting. Jack, Sharon’s 37-year-old son, confirmed that his mother had been released from the hospital. A representative has since revealed the reason for her visit was a fainting spell.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100

Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
BRANSON, MO
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2023: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

Oh, baby! Hollywood stars including Brody Jenner, Logic and more are expanding their families by welcoming new babies in 2023. The former The Hills star announced on January 1 that girlfriend Tia Blanco pregnant with their first child. “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, […]
Us Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s Family Album With 3 Kids

The Brovarnik bunch! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are the proud parents of three — and they are always keeping fans updated on their self-proclaimed family chaos. “It’s chaotic,” Loren exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 about becoming a mother of three after welcoming daughter Ariel that September. “Some people, like, […]
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

