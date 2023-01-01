Bartlesville police offer free, safe rides home for NYE revelers

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — As people celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there’s a warning to drive responsibly in Green Country.

Both Tulsa and Bartlesville police are urging drivers not to drink and drive. The plea comes after Bartlesville police offered safe rides home to people celebrating on New Years Eve.

Sergeant Andrew Ward was on call in Bartlesville to give people a ride.

“There’s nothing wrong with celebrating, but just do it responsibly,” said Ward.

Bartlesville police offered safe rides between 10 p.m. and 2 p.m., free of charge. It’s the fifth year they’ve offered the service.

Ward says they just want to help the community.

“It’s extremely important and we’re hoping that we can bring impaired driving in our city down by doing this,” said Ward. “It’s been positive, we’ve had a lot of positive feedback.”

Bartlesville police are warning about the dangers of driving if you’ve been drinking.

“It’s extremely dangerous, we’ve seen some terrible accidents over the years and you lose all your motor skills and all that stuff like that, your depth perceptions, speed perceptions, all that stuff that definitely plays effect on all of that,” said Ward.

Tulsa police have also been warning others about drunk driving. Lieutenant Paul Madden is TPD’s Traffic Safety Coordinator.

“A DUI can cost anywhere from 5 thousand to 10 thousand dollars or even more. On top of the money, a DUI can cost you your freedom, your job, your license, vehicle or worse; your life or the life of someone else,” said Madden.

Meanwhile in Bartlesville, police say their New Years Eve service is getting more popular. Two people used the service in 2018. Last year, 8 people used the service.

FOX23 spoke to people in Bartlesville, they told us they think its great for the community.

“It is definitely integrating with community-based support groups, and what community members are already spending tax dollars on, I think it’s a good initiative,” said Alicia Reynolds.

Chris Stringer agreed.

“Every town should do that. Bartlesville’s a step above,” said Stringer. “It’s one thing to get the word out to don’t drink and drive but when you really put an effort out to keep drunk drivers off the streets, that shows that you care.”

