Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
strictly-business.com
Business Planning in Lincoln – January 2023
As 2023 approaches, many businesses are beginning to prepare their business plans for the year. The new year brings new opportunities, and it’s important to be prepared. Having a business plan provides you with a roadmap that will help you achieve your business goals and take advantage of those new opportunities.
strictly-business.com
Bob McNally – Lincoln Airport Authority
Meet Bob McNally, director of operations for the Lincoln Airport Authority (www.lincolnairport.com). Tell us a little about your business. – The Lincoln Airport Authority was established in 1959 to oversee the airport and aviation for the city of Lincoln. Today, the airport authority controls approximately 5,500 acres, operating the Lincoln Airport as well as LNK Enterprise Park, which is one of the largest industrial park developments of its kind in the Midwest.
strictly-business.com
West Gate Bank Promotes Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon
The West Gate Bank® (westgate.bank) Board of Directors has elected Taylor Price, Kirby Reardon, and Shane Reardon to vice president, commercial lending. Taylor Price began working for West Gate Bank in May of 2013 as a credit analyst intern and moved to a full time credit analyst in September of 2013. He was promoted to commercial loan officer in August of 2016 and to assistant vice president in July of 2019. Taylor’s focus is on commercial real estate lending and residential investment property financing.
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Human Resources Management Association Opens 2023 Memberships
The Lincoln Human Resources Management Association (LHRMA, LincolnHR.org) has opened their memberships for 2023. The membership process includes completing an online form at lincolnhr.org/about/become-a-member and paying the $125 membership dues, which covers membership through December 31 of the current calendar year. The membership committee will forward the application with their recommendation to the Executive Board for action, and Membership Chair Justin Schreier will contact you regarding your membership status following the Executive Board meeting.
strictlybusinessomaha.com
Wisdom and Horst Join Pinnacle Bank’s Nebraska Board
Pinnacle Bank’s (pinnbank.com) Nebraska charter announced the appointment of two new members to their Board of Directors: Marc Wisdom and Justin Horst. Marc Wisdom is Pinnacle Bank’s executive vice president. He is responsible for the bank’s private banking division in Omaha. He also serves on loan committees overseeing lending in Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. Wisdom has 21 years of banking experience and has been with Pinnacle Bank since 2018. He earned his MBA from Creighton University and Bachelor of Science in Business from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He is currently active on the board of Special Olympics of Nebraska, Support Nebraska, and Happy Hollow Club.
strictly-business.com
SP Group, P.C. Welcomes Val Bartunek to their Team
SP Group (spgrouppc.com) is excited to announce the addition of Val Bartunek to their team. Val, came to Lincoln by way of Liberty, MO, landing at Lincoln Southeast High School her junior year. She attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying Early Childhood Education to pursue her dream of teaching pre-kindergartners. After teaching for 21 years, she took a professional leap. While continuing to fulfill her passion for working and connecting with people, she entered the client relations field specializing in client and partner on-boarding processes.
strictly-business.com
Fresh Start’s Project Funway Raises $30K for Women in Need
Fresh Start (www.FreshStartHome.org) held their signature fundraising event, Project Funway, on November 4 at The Cornhusker Marriott. The event raised $30,000 for this lifeline program, which has served the Lincoln community for 31 years. Donations from the event will help provide a safe, secure, and supportive home for women experiencing homelessness.
strictly-business.com
Amy Pappas Joins Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln as Director of Operations
Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln (lincolnhabitat.org) is excited to welcome Amy Pappas as the new director of operations. She joined the team in November of this year. Most recently, she served as the associate director at the People’s City Mission. She has a long history of working for nonprofits in the Lincoln community and is looking forward to using her multitude of talents to help families in Lincoln find safe, affordable housing.
strictly-business.com
New Year’s Resolutions in Omaha – January 2023
New Year’s resolutions are great tools for improving on things that may have been pushed aside for one reason or another, or for picking up a new hobby to try. It’s no secret that New Year’s resolutions are often ditched at some point in the year, so we visited with some businesses in the Lincoln community to learn what advice they had for those who want to really stick with their 2023 goals.
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Tips For Your 2023 Health Insurance Policy
Here are some important tips to keep in mind regarding your 2023 health plan. Set up payment method with your insurance carrier: Each company offers options that include an automatic deduction from your bank account, credit card, or direct bill. Premiums are due on the first of the month. If not paid month’s end, your policy can be cancelled for non-payment. Automatic payments are a good way to make sure premium payments are made on time.
1011now.com
The City of Lincoln’s progress turning wastewater into fuel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It isn’t the most glamourous job, but it’s one powering engines by taking one type of gas, and converting it to another. Crews at the City of Lincoln wastewater plant are taking methane from wastewater, and turning it into fuel for city buses and beyond.
strictly-business.com
HBAL’s Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation Donates $3K to Santa Cop
The Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation recently presented a check for $3,000 to the Lincoln Police Union Charities. These funds will help purchase toys which will be given directly to children with whom the officers come into contact. Although Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL, www.hbal.org) members weren’t able to build wooden toys as they have in the past, the hope is to resume building toys for Santa Cop in 2023.
strictly-business.com
Legacy Retirement Communities Awards Lisa Martin the 2022 Mission & Values Award
Legacy Retirement Communities (www.LegacyRetirement.com) is proud to recognize Lisa Martin, a Life Enrichment team member at the Legacy Terrace, with the 2022 Mission & Values Award. Each year, residents, staff members, and friends of Legacy communities nominate the person they believe lives out the company’s mission and values by enriching the lives of their residents. A panel of judges reads through the nominations and the award is presented at the annual Employee Appreciation Event.
strictly-business.com
Branched Oak Observatory Makes Progress on Earth-Moon-Earth Communication System
Branched Oak Observatory (branchedoakobservatory.com) is making progress on their Earth-Moon-Earth communication system. Early in December, Doug Buhrman, Matthew Anderson, David Dickinson, and Paul Spieker took to the skies aboard a JLG lift and completed a major portion of the exciting new Earth-Moon-Earth communication system. Doug, the mastermind behind the project, hopes to be ready for Branched Oak’s first “Moon Bounce” by early this year.
strictly-business.com
Caring Friends In Home Care Welcomes Laura Hunt in Human Resources
Caring Friends In Home Care (caringfriendsinhomecare.com) is elated to welcome Laura Hunt to their human resources team. Laura joined Caring Friends in November of this year. She enjoys being in a positive environment surrounded by people that support each other. Previously, Laura has worked in the home health care and medical fields for the last 40 years.
News Channel Nebraska
Gas builds to explosive levels in downtown building
NEBRASKA CITY – Officials blocked off a section of downtown Nebraska City Thursday afternoon after natural gas was detected at explosive levels inside the former Pete’s Feed & Seed building near 12th Street and Central Avenue. Gas Superintendent Bryan Turner said the electrical service was previously shut off...
klin.com
WEATHER UPDATE MONDAY AFTERNOON: Winter Storm Shifting North – Less Impact Expected in Lincoln Area
A slight change in the weather outlook as the National Weather Service updated the outlook Monday afternoon. The latest information as of mid-afternoon is below. Thunderstorms will be possible across southeast Nebraska, east central Nebraska and southwest Iowa tonight. There is a small risk for a severe storm or two with hail, mainly within about 30 miles of the Kansas and Missouri borders. Otherwise look for a mix of rain, light freezing rain and possibly some sleet or snow tonight.
strictly-business.com
Lincoln Young Professionals Group Announces New Leadership For 2023
The Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG, LincolnYPG.com) announced the results of their 2023 executive leadership election and the addition of three members to the leadership council. Bryce Morgan, Nebraska Bank of Commerce, was elected to serve as YPG’s 2023 chair for a second term. Alyssa Christiansen, Mourning Hope, will serve as vice chair, with Micah Lindblad, Hudl, in the role of secretary.
strictly-business.com
Humanities Nebraska Promotes UNO’s “Charting Our Path” Traveling Exhibit
Humanities Nebraska (humanitiesnebraska.org) is pleased to promote The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) traveling exhibit “Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies.” The exhibit celebrates the 50 years of Black Studies at UNO, sharing the turbulent history and triumphs of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation.
strictly-business.com
Ask the Expert: Local Ice Cream Success Story Started with a Dream
Tyler Mannix didn’t grow up thinking that he would own an ice cream shop someday. Tyler was building a solid career for himself at a local software company when he came up with the idea to open an ice cream shop. The idea wouldn’t go away. Key to...
