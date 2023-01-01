Read full article on original website
Police need help finding Buda package thief
BUDA, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a package thief. On December 26, investigators say a man took the package from a Buda home, put it in his car, and drove off. The man and the vehicle were caught on camera. If you have any...
85 DWI arrests made during Austin’s ‘No Refusal’ holiday initiative
The "No Refusal" period ran from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1.
Family of Kingsland man killed in hit-and-run asking for help identifying driver
KINGSLAND, Texas - A Kingsland family is asking for help identifying the driver of a tractor-trailer who killed their loved one in a hit-and-run. 24-year-old Ian Lewis was driving home from a concert in Austin, Texas on August 27, 2022 with his son, Jaxon, girlfriend, Michelle Jackson, and her daughter when a vehicle rear-ended them on I-35. The collision occurred on the upper deck between 38th and 39th Street.
2 men arrested for illegally dumping 1,900 pounds of tires onto private property in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - Two men were arrested for dumping over 1,900 pounds of tires onto a private property in Bastrop County. The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office said on Jan. 2, deputies received a call in regard to illegal dumping on private property in Cedar Creek. The property owner arrived...
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED FRIDAY NIGHT
An Austin man was arrested on multiple charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:55, Officers were notified by Communications in reference to a Chevy Z-71 pickup that had just been stolen in the 200 block of South Blue Bell Road. Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the call and was able to locate the suspected stolen vehicle traveling on Blue Bell at the Highway 290 East frontage road. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer and Sgt. Ashley Burns conducted a felony traffic stop on the vehicle and were able to detain the driver, Ivan Chavez Martinez, 23 of Austin. The vehicle was confirmed stolen and Martinez was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Once in custody, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located suspected methamphetamines as well as marijuana on Martinez, who was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.
Gourdough's Donuts airstream stolen, neighbors experiencing similar theft
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The Austin-staple Gourdough's Donuts had an airstream stolen in Bastrop County over the Christmas weekend. During the Christmas weekend in 2022, the owners of Gourdough's Donuts reported that an airstream that was opening in the future was stolen. The owners went onto the brand's Instagram page to inform its followers of what had occurred during the holiday season.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
Austin police release photo of suspect vehicle involved in hit-and-run crash in East Riverside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash in East Riverside in Sept. 2022. Police said the crash happened on Sept. 5, 2022, around 12:01 a.m., in the Subway parking lot of the 1900 block of E Oltorf Street. Investigative details show the victim was...
‘Just take it one day at a time’: Austin family loses nearly everything in apartment flood
An Austin family is left with nearly nothing after their apartment flooded from a pipe bursting above their unit.
Funeral held for Austin Fire Department Battalion Chief Travis Maher
The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of Battalion Chief Travis Maher. Loved ones, friends and other firefighters gathered for his funeral on Tuesday.
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
Gunshots near East Austin home lead to at least 3 people injured
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting at a party in East Austin early Tuesday morning led to five arrests and at least three people injured. At 1:09 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that there were gunshots at 1119 Ebert Ave. at a large party.
Two vehicle collision late Sunday night leaves 1 person dead, 6 hospitalized
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed in a crash on U.S. 183 Sunday night and six others were hospitalized. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), officers received a call that a collision involving two vehicles had occurred on northbound US 183, near McCaul Lane to Montopolis Drive, at around 9 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Bicyclist recovering after colliding into Austin police car early Monday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A bicyclist is recovering in the hospital after colliding into the front of an Austin police car early Monday morning. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), the bicyclist hit the front of an APD cruiser around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, in front of the Northchase apartment complex on West Rundberg Lane in North Austin.
Missing baby found, search for parents still active, APD says
Missing 2-month-old Austin baby found, but the search for her parents is still active, APD said.
Shooting in East Austin leaves at least three people injured
A shooting at a large house party has left three people injured, including one person with life-threatening injuries. At least five people are in custody.
Austin woman finds bullet in yard after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin mom said she was frightened to find a bullet on her property from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. It comes as a Texas lawmaker has already filed a bill to push for change and address the dangerous activity. "It was right about here,"...
Reason there are so many broken water fountains around Lady Bird Lake
After the Arctic air blasted into Central Texas the week before Christmas, the much warmer temperatures that followed shortly after beckoned many Austinites outside to dethaw.
San Marcos LGBTQ bar abruptly closes
One of the first gay bars in San Marcos abruptly shut down on Jan. 1, and employees say they didn't get a warning. But the bar's owner says there's a reason.
Roommates return from holiday trips to find apartment destroyed by water line break
Two Austin women say they came back to town after the holidays to find a pipe had burst in the unoccupied unit above theirs. Their apartment was destroyed.
