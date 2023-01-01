Read full article on original website
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Team Effort Leads to Historic Night in Oklahoma City
After back to back heartbreaking losses, Oklahoma City recorded its most puzzling win of the season. The Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the team’s heartbeat all season long averaging 30.8 points per game. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were in the lineup. The Thunder won in historic fashion, 150-117.
Injury Report: Magic Missing Four Due to Suspension as Gilgeous-Alexander Returns
Oklahoma City will face Orlando on Wednesday following a blowout win against Boston on Tuesday. The Magic enter the game at 13-24 and in the midst of a three game losing skid. The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not listed...
Lakers Rumors: LA Keeping First-Round Picks for Potential Blockbuster Trade for Third Star
The Lakers are suddenly streaking, thanks in large part to a scorching hot LeBron James. In their last two games — both Laker wins — LeBron has averaged 45 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists, and has carried his team to two huge road wins to finish 2022 and start 2023.
Injuries No Excuse for Raptors as Nearly Healthy Group Opens New Year with Loss to Pacers
The Toronto Raptors have had the same message for months now: Just wait until we're healthy. View the original article to see embedded media. It's an excuse they try not to use too often, but it's there. Pascal Siakam mentioned it back on December 18 after losing to the Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins-less Golden State Warriors. More recently, Fred VanVleet mentioned it Sunday, saying the team should get better as it gets healthier.
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Game
Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to retreat. He then picks off Jalen Williams as he pitches the ball to Jaylen Brown. A poor, off-balance recovery by Williams makes it easy for Brown to go middle, and he's strong with the ball, splitting Williams and Wiggins, then demonstrating the soft touch necessary to finish this floater through contact.
Bears to Start Nathan Peterman vs. Vikings as Justin Fields Deals With Hip Issue
The Vikings won't have to worry about Justin Fields again until the fall. He's dealing with a hip injury, so the Bears announced that they'll start Nathan Peterman at quarterback in Sunday's regular season finale against Minnesota at Soldier Field. Fields threw for 208 yards and a touchdown, ran for...
Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year
Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17
With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Colts Target Jim Harbaugh back to Michigan?
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the hottest names on the NFL coaching carousel this year. Prying him away from his alma mater might be the biggest hurdle the Indianapolis Colts face in trying to hire him. A recent report out of Charlotte, N.C., home of the...
NFL has provided a Week 18 scheduling update. Here’s one thing it means for the Chiefs
The health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains top of mind for NFL fans a day after he collapsed on the field with a cardiac event before medical personnel administered CPR to him on the field. Monday night’s Cincinnati-Buffalo game was postponed after that, and the NFL clarified what...
ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings
The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made.
