Los Angeles, CA

Wichita Eagle

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies

The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Team Effort Leads to Historic Night in Oklahoma City

After back to back heartbreaking losses, Oklahoma City recorded its most puzzling win of the season. The Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the team’s heartbeat all season long averaging 30.8 points per game. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were in the lineup. The Thunder won in historic fashion, 150-117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Wichita Eagle

Injuries No Excuse for Raptors as Nearly Healthy Group Opens New Year with Loss to Pacers

The Toronto Raptors have had the same message for months now: Just wait until we're healthy. View the original article to see embedded media. It's an excuse they try not to use too often, but it's there. Pascal Siakam mentioned it back on December 18 after losing to the Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins-less Golden State Warriors. More recently, Fred VanVleet mentioned it Sunday, saying the team should get better as it gets healthier.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Game

Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to retreat. He then picks off Jalen Williams as he pitches the ball to Jaylen Brown. A poor, off-balance recovery by Williams makes it easy for Brown to go middle, and he's strong with the ball, splitting Williams and Wiggins, then demonstrating the soft touch necessary to finish this floater through contact.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year

Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...
Wichita Eagle

Colts Target Jim Harbaugh back to Michigan?

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the hottest names on the NFL coaching carousel this year. Prying him away from his alma mater might be the biggest hurdle the Indianapolis Colts face in trying to hire him. A recent report out of Charlotte, N.C., home of the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings

The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made.
GEORGIA STATE

