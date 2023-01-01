Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Ascendant Rapper Prefers Surprising Brand Of Kobe Bryant Highlight Videos
Bovada Sports' Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson recently sat down with indie rapper Barry Bondz for a wide-ranging conversation centered mostly around his career and process. When talk turned to a certain Laker legend, Bondz revealed the surprising video highlights he refers to even now. When asked what trait of Bryant's...
Wichita Eagle
Sacramento Kings Star De’Aaron Fox Makes Claim About Joel Embiid
Last season, the Sacramento Kings made a notable in-season trade to cast off one of their young and promising stars Tyrese Haliburton to land an established All-Star from the Indiana Pacers in Domantas Sabonis. While the trade came with a lot of scrutiny for the Kings since Haliburton thrived off...
Wichita Eagle
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets and Grizzlies are scheduled to tip off inside Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is...
Wichita Eagle
BREAKING: Kelly Oubre Jr. to Undergo Surgery, Miss Several Weeks
As soon as someone returns from injury, the Charlotte Hornets see another man go down. That's been the theme of this season for a team that sits 10-28 38 games into the season. Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery...
Wichita Eagle
Team Effort Leads to Historic Night in Oklahoma City
After back to back heartbreaking losses, Oklahoma City recorded its most puzzling win of the season. The Thunder were without superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been the team’s heartbeat all season long averaging 30.8 points per game. Boston is also one of the best teams in the NBA, and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were in the lineup. The Thunder won in historic fashion, 150-117.
Wichita Eagle
Podcast | Bright Spark Mark + Oubre Injury Impact
James and Chase catch-up following the Christmas break and have a multitude of topics to hit. The impact of Kelly Oubre's injury on the team and his trade value. Mark Williams recent stellar play. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counselling and referral services can...
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Welcome Serge Ibaka & Bucks to Town: Where to Watch, Injury Report, Odds
The Toronto Raptors will welcome Serge Ibaka and the Milwaukee Bucks to town Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Sportsnet and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Wisconsin and WTMJ will call it for Milwaukee. What to...
Wichita Eagle
Injuries No Excuse for Raptors as Nearly Healthy Group Opens New Year with Loss to Pacers
The Toronto Raptors have had the same message for months now: Just wait until we're healthy. View the original article to see embedded media. It's an excuse they try not to use too often, but it's there. Pascal Siakam mentioned it back on December 18 after losing to the Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins-less Golden State Warriors. More recently, Fred VanVleet mentioned it Sunday, saying the team should get better as it gets healthier.
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Grizzlies
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
Wichita Eagle
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Game
Boston's turning stops into points at the rim and a no-look dish by Marcus Smart headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Thunder game. Marcus Smart goes at Aaron Wiggins and gets him to retreat. He then picks off Jalen Williams as he pitches the ball to Jaylen Brown. A poor, off-balance recovery by Williams makes it easy for Brown to go middle, and he's strong with the ball, splitting Williams and Wiggins, then demonstrating the soft touch necessary to finish this floater through contact.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Rumors: LA Keeping First-Round Picks for Potential Blockbuster Trade for Third Star
The Lakers are suddenly streaking, thanks in large part to a scorching hot LeBron James. In their last two games — both Laker wins — LeBron has averaged 45 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists, and has carried his team to two huge road wins to finish 2022 and start 2023.
Comments / 0