Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
New Cross: Boy, 16, fatally stabbed after grudge, court hears
A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed over a year-long grudge as he walked to a boxing gym with his social worker in south-east London, a court has heard. Teon Campbell-Pitter was found fatally injured by police in Fordham Park, New Cross, Lewisham, on 13 April. Prosecutor Sally O'Neill KC told...
BBC
Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve. Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December. In an Instagram post, his family said his body was...
BBC
Man charged with rapes in Shropshire and Worcestershire
A man has been charged with a string of sexual offences, including three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13. Glenn Poyner, based at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire, is also charged with seven counts of rape involving a girl aged between 13 and 15. The charges relate...
BBC
Family appeal over crash death of retired Rugeley teacher
The family of a retired teacher said her "life was cruelly taken from her by a hit-and-run driver" and urged witnesses to come forward to police. Joan Hill, 73, from Rugeley, died after a stolen Ford Kuga hit the Peugeot she was in on New Year's Day, police said. Staffordshire...
BBC
NHS Wales: Man carries grandad into hospital amid ambulance shortage
When Steve Parsons's grandfather collapsed at his Monmouthshire home, his family immediately dialled 999. However when they were told there were no ambulances available, they had to take measures into their own hands. In desperation, Mr Parsons drove and then carried the 83-year-old, who had suffered a cardiac arrest, into...
BBC
Driver arrested after car travels 50 miles with no tyre
A driver has been arrested after a car was stopped after driving 50 miles (80km) with a tyre missing. Thames Valley Police said Warwickshire Police had alerted it about a BMW with no rear driver-side tyre. The car was stopped on Monday evening on the M40 close to junction nine,...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
'Limited hope' Vietnamese boy trapped in pillar will survive
There is "limited" hope over rescuing a 10-year-old Vietnamese boy who has been trapped in a concrete pillar for three days, rescuers say. Thai Ly Hao Nam fell into the 25cm (12-inch) wide shaft of the pillar while looking for scrap metal in southern Vietnam on New Year's Eve. Soldiers...
BBC
The nun and the monk who fell in love and married
Twenty-four years after becoming a nun, it was a brief touch of the sleeve of a monk in the parlour of the convent in Preston, Lancashire, that changed everything for Sister Mary Elizabeth. The prioress of the order had taken her to meet the friar Robert, who was visiting from...
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
Mother-and-baby homes: 'One of the greatest scandals'
"The girls were seen as something to be dealt with - and we were the embodiment of their sin." Mark McCollum was one of thousands of children born to unmarried mothers in Northern Ireland who were sent to institutions shrouded in shame. His birth mother, Kathleen Maguire, was 21 years...
BBC
King's Lynn patient forced to wait in ambulance for 12 hours
A hospital has apologised after an elderly man was forced to wait in the back of an ambulance for almost 12 hours. Mervyn Jones, 92, was kept outside the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn because no beds were available. The Trust and the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS)...
BBC
Llandudno: Stay away from seals plea as hundreds arrive on coast
People are being urged to take care and not disturb hundreds of seals that have arrived on a beach in a north Wales coastal town. The grey seals have landed at Angel Bay at Llandudno, Conwy county, where they are expected to stay until spring. The sea mammals are annual...
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Teen beauty queen's TikTok account blocked over acne
A 16-year-old beauty queen has said her TikTok account was shut down because her acne was branded as "gruesome content". Eva, from Easingwold, North Yorkshire, said its decision had made her determined to challenge perceptions about the common skin condition. "Just because you have blemishes on the outside, it doesn't...
BBC
Colston Bassett: Man who stabbed ex to death jailed for life
A man who stabbed a mother-of-three to death shortly after their relationship ended has been given a life sentence for her murder. John Jessop, 26, will serve a minimum of 17 years and eight months for killing 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite at her home in Nottinghamshire. Jessop cycled 17 miles from...
BBC
Bromley Council: Shaun Slator's rape comment sparks investigation
A councillor who said on Twitter that it was "more likely" a rape victim was a prostitute whose "punter... didn't pay" is under investigation. Shaun Slator's remark was made under a post about a news report on a rape inquiry in Plumstead in the south-east London borough of Greenwich. Mr...
BBC
Refugee trauma: 'Even when they get help, it’s too late'
Much of the recent coverage and debate about immigration concerns those who travel to the UK via the Channel, and especially how much it costs to keep people housed once they arrive. There is another cost, however, and that is to the mental health of those who have suffered severe...
BBC
Christmas Eve shooting: Response to Elle Edwards' death praised
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at a pub on Christmas Eve have praised the public for coming forward to help after receiving nearly 150 pieces of intelligence. Elle Edwards, 26, was shot outside The Lighthouse in Wallasey, Wirral, at about 23:50 GMT on 24 December. Merseyside Police...
Comments / 0