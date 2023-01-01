ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Hamden man charged with torching own vehicle, West Haven police say

WEST HAVEN — A fire that destroyed a vehicle in November was intentionally set by the vehicle’s owner, according to local police. Alseny Keita, of Hamden, was charged with third-degree arson and conspiracy to commit third-degree arson on Dec. 29, according to West Haven police. The department said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

1 dead after rollover collision in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — An Ansonia man died after a rollover collision in Middletown on Tuesday afternoon. State police said the crash happened just after 3 p.m., near exit 12 on Route 9 southbound. While going around a curve in the road, a Toyota 4Runner LTD driven by 34-year-old Vance...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police continues search for man missing since 2021

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are asking again for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 63-year-old Gary Belder went missing in July 2021. Investigators believe that he left his Boston Road home that morning, but never came back. Belder...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police: shooting victim found in Springfield parking garage has died

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend shooting in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were clearing the Bridge Street parking garage around 2 a.m. Saturday, after the late-night establishments were closing, when they heard gunfire and saw a fight between two men on Bridge Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 South in Middletown, Conn.

A man from Ansonia has died after a crash on Route 9 south in Middletown on Tuesday. State police said 33-year-old Vance Jenkins was traveling in the left lane of the highway around 3 p.m. when he hit a concrete barrier in the median. The impact caused his vehicle to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Voice

Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
STAMFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

1 hospitalized following Chicopee fire

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire overnight in Chicopee. Chicopee fire officials said crews were called to a cooking fire on Springfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. One person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not immediately released. Western Mass...
CHICOPEE, MA
WTNH

Fire truck struck on I-91S in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving a fire truck on I-91 South in Windsor Locks partially shut down the highway on Wednesday morning. State police said that just after 4 a.m., a fire truck was stopped in the right and right center lanes of the highway near exit 38 due to a separate […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Car crashes into building in Tolland, ravages liquor store

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A car crashed into a Tolland building on Tuesday and ravaged a liquor store, according to town officials. Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the car crashed into the Village Spirit Shop and caused internal structural damage to the store. Hundreds of liquor bottles could be seen on the store’s floor […]
TOLLAND, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy