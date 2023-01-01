Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
West Michigan Catholic leaders remember Pope Benedict
Catholic church leaders in West Michigan are remembering the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI as preparations are underway for his funeral at the Vatican on Thursday. (Jan. 2, 2023) West Michigan Catholic leaders remember Pope Benedict. Catholic church leaders in West Michigan are remembering the life of Pope Emeritus...
WOOD
Local monsignor on Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Cloudy with areas of fog. There’s a chance of rain showers and even a thundershower this evening. Temperatures will remain steady hovering around 40. New Ottawa County board ousts leaders, hires John …. The Ottawa County...
WOOD
Tornadoes in Illinois, Hail in W. Michigan
The map above shows Severe Storm Reports for Tuesday. Red dots indicate where tornadoes touched down, blue dots are wind damage reports and green dots are severe hail reports (1″ in diameter or greater. The map shows 9 tornado touchdowns, though it looks like a couple of these are...
WOOD
Clark offers innovative memory care programs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – At the beginning of a new year, many of us focus on planning ahead for the future. There may come a time where the future includes the need for assisted living memory care for yourself or a loved one. Clark has a team of staff members who are uniquely qualified to offer several innovative programs.
WOOD
January Series at Calvin University starts next week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love January because it means it’s time for one of our favorite collection of special events! The January Series is a free lecture series at Calvin University which brings in a variety of speakers to cover a wide-range of topics. Michael joins...
WOOD
Explore these West Michigan Winter Festivals in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan is beautiful in all seasons, especially winter! This time of year, it transforms into a gorgeous wonderland featuring stunning scenery and annual events and activities to enjoy!. If you’re craving to get outdoors, explore and make the most of the season, then check...
WOOD
Photos: West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Monday, Jan. 2, was an evening celebrating the vast achievements of the booming food and beverage industry in West Michigan. The West Michigan Food and Beverage Industry Awards, presented by the Hotel District, occurred at the Amway Grand Plaza. According to the Hotel District Grand...
WOOD
Make a plan to get relief from your chronic pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s that time for New Years resolutions! Unfortunately, many people fail in first month. If you’re serious about making a change when it comes to chronic pain, our Expert, Total Health Chiropractic, may have a solution! They set up treatment plans for their patients to not only fix the problem, but set them up for relief long term.
WOOD
22 people killed in GR in 2022; ‘challenging’ year, police chief says
It was a memorable year for Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom, as he looks to rebound from what he called a “challenging” year. (Jan. 1, 2023) 22 people killed in GR in 2022; ‘challenging’ year, …. It was a memorable year for Grand Rapids Police...
WOOD
Caledonia's McKenzie picks SVSU
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Cloudy with areas of fog. There’s a chance of rain showers and even a thundershower this evening. Temperatures will remain steady hovering around 40. New Ottawa County board ousts leaders, hires John …. The Ottawa County...
WOOD
Meet Norman the Pileated Woodpecker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Maranda got to experience firsthand one of the recent members at the John Ball Zoo. Meet Norman the pileated woodpecker who was just a young bird when he arrived at the Zoo. He was rescued and received by the John Ball Zoo, after having his tree cut down and breaking his leg. Originally Norman was only supposed to be a guest at the John Ball Zoo, but because he was injured so young, he was not able to learn how to live in the wild. Now he is part of the John Ball Zoo’s Ambassador Animal program to help teach the community about Wildlife.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 010423
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Cloudy with areas of fog. There’s a chance of rain showers and even a thundershower this evening. Temperatures will remain steady hovering around 40.
WOOD
Grand Rapids native heading to Sundance Film Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exciting news for a film producer from Grand Rapids – he’s heading back to the Sundance Film Festival for his film “To Live and Die & Live” that was filmed entirely in Detroit. Jash’d Belcher joins us today to talk...
WOOD
How Catherine’s Health Center helps patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is fully up and running across four physical locations around Grand Rapids providing primary medical, behavioral, and dental health services to everyone regardless of ability to pay and insurance status. Sam joins us today to talk about what they offer...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 010423
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Cloudy with areas of fog. There’s a chance of rain showers and even a thundershower this evening. Temperatures will remain steady hovering around 40.
WOOD
The Weather of December 2022
The top pic. is along M-89 in Fennville on Christmas Eve. That’s the Kingsley House Bed and Breakfast. Fennville got over 14″ of snow in 3 days from the 22nd to 24th. December 2022 will be remembered for the Blizzard that occurred just before Christmas and to a lesser extent for a second snowstorm on Dec. 16-17. The pre-Christmas Blizzard (visibility 1/4 mile or lower for 3 (consecutive) hours along with frequent wind gusts of 35 mph or greater) produced 24.5″ of snow in four days (22nd to 25th) at the Ford Airport. The first snowstorm on Dec. 16-17 gave the airport 13.1″ in two days. Strong wind accompanied the blizzard and blew the snow into drifts 3-6 feet high.
WOOD
A.K. Rikk’s hosting amazing winter sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the new year which means a lot of new things, including maybe a refresh to your wardrobe! It’s a great time to come in if you’ve never been in before! If you’ve felt at all intimidated or just have never been the A.K. Rikk’s sale is a great time to break the ice! Stop on in for 30% off almost the entire store. Throughout the month there will be additional discounts debuting throughout the month on different categories like shoes, dresses, sweaters etc.
WOOD
Masha Lash opens new Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s a new year, which means it may be time for new lashes or eyebrows. If you’re looking to pamper yourself more in 2023, we have a place for you to check out!. Kendall joins us from Masha Lash and they have...
WOOD
Building strong individuals while building community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There is no better time to join the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids then right now! They are featuring a special right now through the end of January. The YMCA is having a special where there is a 0 dollar join fee. You will be thrilled by all the amenities that the YMCA has to offer including, personal trainers, group fitness classes, a wide range and variety of workout equipment and more. If you have never been to the YMCA, you are encouraged to check out one of their branches and stop in for a free tour.
WOOD
Having fun and building relationships through playtime
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While many of us this time of year have made resolutions for changes in 2023, one resolution that Wedgwood Christian Services wants to remind you of is spending time with your family. Now more than ever our children need us and need to know that they are important to us. One of the best ways to build a relationship with your child is by spending time with them. Research shows that spending at least 10 minutes of intentional play time with our children will deepen your relationship with them and improve their mental health.
Comments / 0