Pedestrian killed in late-night crash on I-225 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – One person is dead after being struck by a car late Saturday night.

At approximately 9:54 p.m. on Dec. 31, Aurora 911 dispatch received reports of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-225 near East 6th Avenue involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

When officers with the Aurora Police Department arrived, they discovered a pedestrian in the middle of the median, suffering from severe life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to a nearby hospital but unfortunately died a short time later. Their identity has not been released as of this posting.

The driver of the GMC SUV that was involved in this crash stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Those conducting this investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling north along I-225 when the pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway. The driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but was ultimately unsuccessful.

The factors that contributed to this crash are still being evaluated.

If you witnessed this crash or have any information that could help investigators, please call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

