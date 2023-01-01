ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles vs. Saints: 5 matchups to watch on defense

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaX4Z_0k0KJ15d00

The Eagles and Saints are prepping for an important Week 17 matchup that has postseason and NFL draft implications for both teams.

If Philadelphia (13-2) can get the win, they’ll win the division and clinch home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Handing New Orleans another loss would drop them to 6-10 on the season, improving their draft positioning as well for a pick that belongs to Philadelphia. As it stands, the Eagles (by way of the Saints) have the 10th pick in the NFL Draft, courtesy of a blockbuster pre-draft trade in April.

Philadelphia sent the Saints two first-round picks in 2022 as well as a sixth-round selection in exchange for 2022 first- and third-round picks that became wide receiver A.J. Brown), a 2022 seventh-round pick, the 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

With kickoff less than 2 hours away, here are five matchups to watch when the Eagles are on defense.

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon vs. Saints QB Andy Dalton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHc9J_0k0KJ15d00
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In 12 starts for New Orleans, Dalton has a record of 5-7 while completing 66.2% of his passes for 2,495 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

When pressured, Dalton can be prone to mistakes and the Saints have one elite pass catcher available in rookie, Chris Olave.

It’ll be on Gannon to get organic pressure on Dalton while overcoming the loss of Avonte Maddox and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the Philadelphia secondary.

Taysom Hill vs. Everybody

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eu8sU_0k0KJ15d00
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

He’s not the starter, but Taysom Hill is a swiss army knife, assuming a jack-of-all-trades role in New Orleans.

Hill has seen time at quarterback, running back and tight end for the Saints, and Philadelphia can ill-afford to allow the versatile football player to make game-changing plays that could alter the outcome of Sunday’s matchup.

Eagles T.J. Edwards vs. Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Kamara is coming off back-to-back games with 100-plus yards from scrimmage and he’ll be the player to watch on Sunday.

A true dual-threat running back, Kamara has the ability to beat a team on his own and it’ll be on Edwards and Kyzir White to prevent big plays in space.

Eagles CB Darius Slay vs. Saints WR Chris Olave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Neklx_0k0KJ15d00
Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A talented rookie out of Ohio State, Olave has 63 receptions for 940 yards and three touchdowns while being limited with a hamstring injury.

He’s the big play threat for the Saints in the passing game and it’ll be on Darius Slay to corral the former Buckeyes star.

Eagles Reed Blankenship vs. Saints TE Juwan Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KGGki_0k0KJ15d00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship is the better cover guy at the safety position and he could be tasked with containing the ever-improving Johnson.

Juwan Johnson has seven touchdown catches on 36 receptions for 425 yards and he’s among the Saints’ top pass catchers this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles-Giants injury reports: Jalen Hurts listed as limited, Josh Sweat among 4 to not practice

The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday’s critical matchup against the Giants, and Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts participated in a walkthrough. Miles Sanders was among two others listed as limited, while Lane Johnson (groin), Avonte Maddox (toe), Zech McPhearson (illness), and Josh Sweat (neck) were all non-participants.
BRADLEY, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton shares how he would fix struggling Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Sean Payton already has an idea of how he’d start coaching Russell Wilson. The former New Orleans Saints head coach has made regular appearances on Colin Cowherd’s show after stepping down from his post, and with the 2022 season winding down speculation is already rife on how soon Payton could return to the NFL — and where. The Denver Broncos have made it known they’ll pull out all the stops to recruit Payton (as well as other big names like Jim Harbaugh and Dan Quinn), and they have enough draft assets to make it worth New Orleans’ while.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

199K+
Followers
250K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy