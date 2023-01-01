Read full article on original website
Birdie Pearl Jernigan Stepp
Mrs. Birdie Pearl Jernigan Stepp, age 94, of Wartrace, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, December 30, 2022, in Manchester, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Preston Stepp of 48 years and parents, Estle and Dorothy Jernigan; sisters, Lurli Floyd and Neta Deberry; brothers-in-law, Cecil Deberry and Ray Woods; brothers, Keithley Jernigan, Levi Jernigan and Brantley Jernigan; infant sister Alice Jernigan.
Coffee Middle basketball swept at Rockvale
The first game back from the Christmas break didn’t go well for Coffee Middle School basketball as both teams opened up with a tough, non-conference opponent in Rockvale. The Lady Raiders dropped a tight 6-point contest 41-35 despite leading by 1 at halftime. Jaydee Nogodula led CMS in the...
Tuesday CHS basketball games postponed due to inclement weather
Coffee County Central basketball games scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022 have been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. A makeup date has not yet been announced. The Raiders and Lady Raiders will next be in action Thursday, Jan. 5 when they travel to Lincoln County. Listen to...
Betty Carol Burgess
Betty Carol Burgess of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 63. Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 AM on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 5 – 8 PM.
1st Boro Baby Born 12:12AM
(Murfreesboro and Nashville) Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee's newest (and cutest) residents greeted the world. The Tennessee Titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more!. Baby...
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
Professor pens book on 1867 train robbery, murder
Cookeville – Just before Capt. William P. King, a Union army veteran from Kentucky, was hanged as an accomplice to the murder of his brother in 1867, he wrote a letter to the editor of the local newspaper, proclaiming his innocence. “He said someday a faithful compositor will set...
VFW Post 10904 Calendar of Events through March
The following are VFW Post 10904 events provided to Thunder Radio News by Commander Kimberly King. 1. Service for Marian Harris: First, the funeral for Marian Harris will be held this Saturday, January 7th, at 10:30 am. Address: Layne Funeral Home. 182 Beersheba Street. Altamont, TN. Marian was our Auxiliary...
Tanya Tucker and Franklin, TN Company to Appear in Rose Bowl Parade
If you are planning on watching the Rose Bowl parade on New Year’s day, be on the lookout for a local Franklin company. Ed James of Think Big Stuff® and his team appeared last year, as part of the opening of the 2022 Rose Parade. They created large field flags or spirit flags for both the opening and closing Ceremonies, which will be used again this year at the 134th Rose Parade, on Monday, January 2, 2023.
The Factory at Columbia Offers Unique Shopping and Dining
In spite of having their grand opening two weeks before COVID-19 hit, The Factory at Columbia has survived and thrived because of its sophisticated but funky vibe. The 71,000 square foot former factory now houses a collection of locally owned businesses, craftspeople, a chiropractor, and a yoga studio. Owner Darrell...
DeKalb County Has New TWRA Officer
DeKalb County has a new TWRA officer. Colby Griffin has been assigned to DeKalb County. Originally from Lenoir City near Knoxville, Griffin relocated to DeKalb County about a month ago after graduating from the Tennessee Wildlife Officers Training Academy. He is a graduate of Bearden High School and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Griffin is engaged to Kendall Martin of Petersburg, Tennessee in Marshall County and they plan to marry in June.
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
Historic 'House of Mayors' scheduled for demolition in Murfreesboro
Even after more than 170 years of history and a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the House of Mayors is about to come down.
2 dead, 1 injured following Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a Tuesday evening crash that left two people dead and one injured.
Missing Shelbyville woman may be in Tullahoma
Shelbyville Police are seeking the public’s help in locating Celia Caitlin Nunn. Ms. Nunn has been missing since December 24, 2022. She was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie that read “Fire Fighter’s Daughter” on the back, blue jeans with the backside bedazzled, and black steel-toed shoes. Ms. Nunn has short hair styled in a pixie cut, green eyes, pale white skin. She needs glasses and cannot see well without them.
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Erlanger East welcomes first Chattanooga baby of 2023
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erlanger East tells us they welcomed in the first baby of 2023 in Chattanooga. The nurse in charge of the Labor and Delivery unit tells us they checked with Parkridge East and Erlanger Baroness, and so far all signs point to Laura Probasco, born at 5:14 AM Sunday morning, being the first Chattanooga baby of the New Year.
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
Arrington community raises over $27,000 for man who lost wife in house fire
William Sparkman worked as a janitor for Page High school for over 30 years.
