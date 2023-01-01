Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse
Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Nebraska and its 'lunch-bucket defense' look for another signature Big Ten win
The bus taking the Nebraska men’s basketball team to the airport was loaded and ready to go at 11 a.m. on Monday. How fitting that there was a Blackshirts logo on the side of the bus. The Huskers, headed for Lansing, Mich., packed their most important item. Defense. There’s...
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
ESPN star rips USC and Caleb Williams over vulgar fingernail message: 'They need to clean that s--- up'
USC quarterback Caleb Williams and coach Lincoln Riley came under fire over the vulgar message the Heisman Trophy winner sent to Utah.
What Nebraska is getting in new commit Cameron Lenhardt
Another nice addition for the Cornhuskers as they add one of the more unique prospects in the 2023 cycle.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
NBC Sports
Two Panthers assistant coaches leave for Nebraska
Panthers assistant coaches Rob Dvoracek and Garret McGuire are leaving to follow Matt Rhule to Nebraska, Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports. They will finish the season with Carolina before departing. Dvoracek will coach the Cornhuskers linebackers and McGuire the receivers. Both played for and previously coached with Rhule. Dvoracek played...
Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement
Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
Tailgating not allowed at SoFi Stadium for Georgia-TCU national championship game
Tailgating won't be allowed at SoFi Stadium on Monday leading into the national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs.
Expectations hopeful but ambigous pre Cormani McClain Jan 15 announcement
Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain remains committed to the Miami football program ahead of his January 15 announcement. The college destination for Cormani McClain has remained ambiguous since he skipped his own National Signing Day ceremony last month. McClain does not speak to the media often. During the Under Armour All-American...
SEC Football: Southeastern Conference rallied to save the bowl season
The bowl season for SEC Football began bleakly with Oregon State completely outclassing the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Florida team that upset Utah in the season-opener limped to a finish, losing five of its last seven games, including a defeat from Vanderbilt. The SEC’s...
Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick
The Chicago Bears announced a move on Wednesday that should bring them closer to the No. 1 draft pick in 2023. The Bears said that Justin Fields is out with a sore hip and won’t be playing in the team’s Week 18 game at home against the Minnesota Vikings. An MRI apparently revealed that Fields... The post Chicago Bears making serious run at No. 1 draft pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rating the Husker ’23 Class
As we all know, the early signing date for high school football recruits was less than a month ago. For new Husker head football coach Matt Rhule, the early signing date (12/21) was just three weeks into his Husker stint. In that time, Rhule and his then yet-to-be-completed coaching staff somehow put together a Top 30 (Rivals.com) class.
Fresh off impressive win, Hoiberg likes that his Husker team isn't riding the waves
You can't rest on your laurels in this game, and especially in this league, and the data so far this season suggests to the coach his Husker squad isn't inclined to such a mindset. That's a fine thing and timely topic too. Nebraska's coming off a commanding 66-50 win over...
3 reasons to watch the CFP national title game
With a massive, 12-point spread outlining the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs, one might think there’s little reason to watch. Yet, storylines abound in this CFP national title. Georgia comes into the CFP national title game as the favorite in every sense of the...
Sporting News
What channel is Penn State vs. Utah on today? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl, one of the most prestigious events on the college football calendar, will have a hard time topping last year's thriller between Ohio State and Utah. The Buckeyes overcame an early deficit and managed a 48-45 win to deny the Utes their first Rose Bowl victory. Utah has a chance to finish the job and climb the mountaintop on Monday.
ESPN stands by Joe Buck’s reporting during Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury
ESPN stood by Joe Buck, who stated the NFL wanted to resume play between the Bills and Bengals after a five-minute break in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s heart attack. Considering the magnitude of the moment, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman handled the Damar Hamlin trauma as well as anyone could expect. ESPN did their best to hide Hamlin — who received nearly 10 minutes of CPR on the field — while he was fighting for his life.
Osage wrestler Nick Fox, a state champ and All-American, commits to Northern Iowa wrestling
Nick Fox, Osage's star senior wrestler, announced his college decision on Wednesday, and he decided to stay close to home. Fox announced his commitment to the Northern Iowa wrestling program. He picked the Panthers over Iowa State, among others, and projects at 165/174 pounds. ...
Game Thread: Husker hoops v. Michigan State
Husker fans are starting to like this team. Beating Iowa and Creighton will build such appeal. Winning at Michigan State? Oh man. Imagine if the Huskers could pull off that feat tonight. That's the task for Fred Hoiberg's team (8-6, 1-2), as it tries to take down the Spartans. Hey,...
