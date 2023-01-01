Read full article on original website
you and me
3d ago
they are real good sausages but they are way overpriced for the people in Alabama because people in Alabama that are working does not even make nothing but minimum wage 90% of them so it's kind of hard to buy the good stuff even though it is some of the best some people just have to settle for what they can get you have to drop the prices on it for everybody else to buy that's my opinion that's what I think
Reply
8
Cynthia Ann Jones
3d ago
From Georgia, moved to Kansas city Missouri and can't find then anywhere here. Walmart sell them in Georgia but no Walmart have them here. Please bring them here.
Reply
3
My Payal
3d ago
because it was made by a black woman who died and son was a junky that was tricked into selling the ingredients to a white man who bn trying to buy from mother
Reply(1)
3
Related
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
thisisalabama.org
Inside the Alabama Museum of Natural History
So much has happened on Alabama land, but for 112 years, the Alabama Museum of Natural History has shared the story of the land itself. “The museum’s primary focus is the geology and paleontology of the state, with new exhibits on more contemporary biodiversity, species unique to Alabama, and the modern threats they face,” says Director Dr. John Friel. As you browse the exhibits in Smith Hall at UA, you can also trace interactions where human history weaves into the land’s natural history.
Pros and Cons of Living in Alabama
Before we jump into the pros and cons, let me be clear, I love living in Alabama. I wasn’t born and raised here but I figured my 20 years might qualify me to be an honorary Alabamian. The few years, I wasn’t an Alabama resident, I truly missed it....
WLBT
Mississippi representative’s daughter missing, promises to move ‘heaven and earth’ to find her
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi representative’s teenage daughter is missing, with her last known location being in Alabama. In a Facebook video posted by the representative Tuesday evening, a teary-eyed De’Keither Stamps said, “I need y’all to help me out. I ain’t seen my baby in almost a day. She’s somewhere in Alabama, so I need to move heaven and earth to help me find my baby.”
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
Oxygen True Crime to premiere ‘Floribama Murders,’ new show on killings along Alabama-Florida line
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fans of true crime in south Alabama and northwest Florida can look forward to a true crime series all about the area is coming to the Oxygen True Crime Channel. According to Oxygen’s website, the new show will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 9/8 ct. A preview of the series […]
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Alabama this week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Alabama this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Whataburger will open its newest Alabama location in Albertville. The drive-thru will open at 11 am on that day, according to one local source.
“Most Haunted Road In Alabama”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By When You’re Alone Or At Night
Haunted roads can be found all across the United States, and Alabama is no exception. Here are four of the most haunted roads in the state:. 1. Old Cahawba Road: This road, located in the town of Orrville, is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young woman who was killed in a car accident. Some say that she can be seen walking along the road at night, looking for help. Others claim to have seen her ghostly figure standing by the side of the road, beckoning to passing cars.
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
Will lost holiday travel luggage end up in North Alabama?
In addition to 12,825 cancelled flights and more than 34,000 delays, there were also reports of baggage chaos.
Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama
A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
valdostatoday.com
Renewal by Anderson will open new facility in GA
ATLANTA – A full-service window replacement manufacturing company, Renewal by Anderson, will invest $420 million in a new Georgia facility. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
Comments / 20