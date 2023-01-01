Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Vladimir Putin Suffers Another Heavy Loss Against Ukraine After 700 Russian Soldiers Killed In Missile Strike On Barrack Building
Vladimir Putin suffered yet another devastating blow over the weekend after 700 Russian soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a stunning development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the deadliest strike yet reportedly took place on Saturday as Putin was giving his annual New Year’s address from Moscow.According to Ukrainian intelligence, 700 Russian soldiers were killed when Ukrainian forces launched a missile barrage on a barracks building in Makiivka, Donetsk.The building also reportedly held numerous armored cars, boxes of ammunition, and missiles that were ultimately destroyed in the...
Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified
The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:04 a.m. EST
Fake teen doctor, now 25, sentenced to prison for new scam. WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A serial grifter who gained national infamy as a teenager when he impersonated a doctor to defraud a patient is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from his employer. Malachi Love-Robinson received a sentence of over two years and four months last week after pleading guilty in Florida. The 25-year-old was working as a salesperson for a company that connects shippers with trucking companies. Instead of having customers make payments to the company, Love-Robinson would have them send the money to accounts he controlled. Love-Robinson was 18 in 2016 when he impersonated a doctor to steal $50,000 combined from a patient and a doctor.
Reporter's Notebook: Memories of performing for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
Fox News' chief religion correspondent Lauren Green, who is covering the funeral Benedict XVI from the Vatican, reflects on her meeting the late pope emeritus.
FOX 28 Spokane
White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends
NEW YORK (AP) — A little known Biden administration initiative to reduce gun violence that was funded by philanthropic foundations wrapped up in December with a celebration hosted in Washington. The Community Violence Intervention Collaborative was launched in June 2021 to get public funding to small nonprofits that work to combat gun violence. It provided training to 50 grassroots groups that use a community-based approach to reach the people most likely to shoot someone or be shot and offer them a path out of cycles of violence. Nancy Fishman, of the Schusterman Family Philanthropies, said the initiative had built momentum toward a shift in how the government approaches public safety.
FOX 28 Spokane
Macao eases COVID rules but tourism, casinos yet to rebound
MACAO (AP) — Gambling haven Macao’s relaxation of border restrictions after China rolled back its “zero-COVID” strategy is widely expected to boost its tourism-driven economy. The gaming hub on China’s south coast near Hong Kong has endured some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls for nearly three years. Now, China’s worst wave of infections so far is keeping away the hoards of high rollers who usually fill its casinos. From Dec. 23-27, the city only saw a daily average of 8,300 arrivals, according to police data. That’s just 68% of November’s level. Many shops remain shuttered, but businesses are hoping Lunar New Year holidays in late January will bring better luck.
Putin operatives trying to turn Germans against Ukraine war: report
Factions of far-right groups and pro-Putin operatives have reportedly combined forces in Germany to push Berlin to end its support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.
FOX 28 Spokane
Kelly Monteith, US comedian also popular in UK, dead at 80
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Monteith, a U.S.-born comedian whose observational humor and satirical sketches also brought him a wide following in Britain, has died. The 80-year-old died Sunday in Los Angeles. Monteith combined jokes about everyday life, from hospitals and restaurants to people’s mindless habit of saying “thank you” in casual encounters. He was also known for “breaking the fourth wall,” allowing his audience to see him in his dressing room before and after a show. He was popular on British talk shows and received an offer from the BBC for his own program, “Kelly Monteith,” which ran from 1979-84.
EU urges pre-flight COVID-19 tests on passengers from China
BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union on Wednesday “strongly encouraged” its member states to impose pre-departure COVID-19 testing of passengers from China, in a move that is likely to upset Beijing and has already been criticized by the global airline industry. Following a week of...
President Biden says it's his 'intention' to visit the southern border ahead of Mexico trip
President Biden says it's his 'intention' to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.
Comments / 0