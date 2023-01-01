Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 8:53 a.m. EST
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lies in state at Vatican. VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state as thousands of people have lined up across St. Peter’s Square hours before dawn to pay their respects. The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just past 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EST) Monday when the first faithful entered. Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral which will be led by Pope Francis in the square.
Hundreds of migrants in Florida in what sheriff calls crisis
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants made landings at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
President Biden says it's his 'intention' to visit the southern border ahead of Mexico trip
President Biden says it's his 'intention' to visit the U.S.-Mexico border.
Biden, McConnell and governors trumpet bipartisan funding for Ohio River bridge project
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden, joined by senators and governors from both sides of the political aisle and the Ohio River, came to Kentucky Wednesday to celebrate the bipartisanship that’s bringing a long-awaited upgrade of the Brent Spence Bridge and other critical infrastructure around the country. “A...
Twitter Sued For Failing To Pay Rent On San Francisco Office
Twitter is being sued for not paying their rent. According to CNN, the Blue Bird application is being sued after the company failed to pay rental fees for one of its San Francisco office spaces on 650 California Street. The legal document filed last week in California Superior Court in SF states that the social media company missed a rent payment of $136,260. The controversial company’s missed payment prompted the landlord to issue Elon Musk and his new business a notice on Dec. 16, granting them five days to pay the money or “risk falling into default.”More from VIBE.comElon Musk To...
Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers odds, picks and predictions
The Carolina Hurricanes (25-6-6) meet the New York Rangers (20-12-6) Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Hurricanes vs. Rangers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Hurricanes picked up a 5-4...
