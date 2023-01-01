ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

AP News Summary at 8:53 a.m. EST

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lies in state at Vatican. VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state as thousands of people have lined up across St. Peter’s Square hours before dawn to pay their respects. The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just past 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EST) Monday when the first faithful entered. Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral which will be led by Pope Francis in the square.
NEVADA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of migrants in Florida in what sheriff calls crisis

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants made landings at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
KEY WEST, FL
Vibe

Twitter Sued For Failing To Pay Rent On San Francisco Office

Twitter is being sued for not paying their rent. According to CNN, the Blue Bird application is being sued after the company failed to pay rental fees for one of its San Francisco office spaces on 650 California Street. The legal document filed last week in California Superior Court in SF states that the social media company missed a rent payment of $136,260. The controversial company’s missed payment prompted the landlord to issue Elon Musk and his new business a notice on Dec. 16, granting them five days to pay the money or “risk falling into default.”More from VIBE.comElon Musk To...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy