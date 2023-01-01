Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
dayton.com
Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion
Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
linknky.com
New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue
Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
dayton.com
Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek
Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
WKRC
CCM graduate stars in touring Broadway show 'Anastasia'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A family favorite comes to life on the stage. "Anastasia" is playing now at the Aronoff Center. The star of the show, Veronica Stern, talks about her character, the tour and the CCM graduate's return to Cincinnati.
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Crooked Handle has opened its doors
PIQUA – Crooked Handle Brewing Company in Piqua has opened its doors to customers, first starting with a soft opening Wednesday, Dec. 28, throughout the New Year weekend. Crooked Handle Brewing Company is located at 123 N. Main St., Piqua, where the former Piqua Granite and Marble Company used to be. The location has been under construction since the beginning of this year and is ready to be opened to the public.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
WKRC
New movie set to film in Eden Park
Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
Fox 19
125-year-old Newport meat market closing for good
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - After several months of receiving a reprieve, the owners of a Newport butcher shop have announced the store will close permanently. Ebert’s Meats has been a staple on Monmouth Street for 125 years. The owners of the butcher shop say they were told to vacate...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming
LEBANON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of wires down on SR 63 at Miami Valley Gaming Drive in Lebanon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley
Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
dayton.com
2 restaurants, 2 entertainment venues to watch in 2023 near The Greene
New development is happening at and near The Greene Towne Center, just off of Indian Ripple Road in Beavercreek. From a Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles to a simulated golfing experience, there’s a lot to look forward to in 2023. Here’s what you need to know:. El...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire
Scott Satterfield is on the verge of bringing one of football’s top young coaches back to his home state. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Satterfield, after accepting the University of Cincinnati head coaching post following Luke Fickell’s departure to Wisconsin, is working to finalize a deal to make Tom Manning the Bearcats’ new offensive coordinator.
WKRC
Southwest Airlines offering reward points to customers affected by holiday chaos
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - Southwest Airlines is offering 25,000 frequent-flier points to customers affected by the cancellations and postponements of its flights during the holiday season. This amount of reward points equates to a value of over $300, which will have no expiration date. Southwest is offering the reward points...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Smoking tires, fire circle part of New Year's Eve street takeover by motorists in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Circular burn marks at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and West Northbend Road are what's left of a few wild minutes that ticked away Saturday night. "I seen it on Citizen app - how bad it was. And this is a hot spot right here, Northbend and Hamilton," College Hill resident Lisa Green said.
Comments / 0