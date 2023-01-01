ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Township, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dayton.com

Warped Wing launches new look ahead of ongoing expansion

Warped Wing Brewing Company is launching a new brand identity amid ongoing expansion. The company is refreshing its design across all products, taprooms, content and merchandise, according to a press release. “The design comes with a refreshed Warped Wing icon that honors the original wing design, but with subtle changes...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue

Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
BELLEVUE, KY
dayton.com

Old Scratch Pizza to open today in Beavercreek

Old Scratch Pizza is opening its third Dayton-area location today in Beavercreek. The new restaurant is located at 2450 Dayton Xenia Road in the building that previously housed The Wellington Grille. The Wellington Grille’s last day of operation was June 21. Similar to the restaurant’s first two locations in...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure

After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY
daytonlocal.com

Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton

News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Crooked Handle has opened its doors

PIQUA – Crooked Handle Brewing Company in Piqua has opened its doors to customers, first starting with a soft opening Wednesday, Dec. 28, throughout the New Year weekend. Crooked Handle Brewing Company is located at 123 N. Main St., Piqua, where the former Piqua Granite and Marble Company used to be. The location has been under construction since the beginning of this year and is ready to be opened to the public.
PIQUA, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New movie set to film in Eden Park

Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

125-year-old Newport meat market closing for good

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - After several months of receiving a reprieve, the owners of a Newport butcher shop have announced the store will close permanently. Ebert’s Meats has been a staple on Monmouth Street for 125 years. The owners of the butcher shop say they were told to vacate...
NEWPORT, KY
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

First babies of 2023 in the Miami Valley

Born at 2:53 a.m. on New Year's Day, Riley Shaida Hadassah Nouasi was born at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center. She measured in at 6 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19.5 inches long.
DAYTON, OH
footballscoop.com

Sources: Cincinnati, Scott Satterfield closing in on major offensive coordinator hire

Scott Satterfield is on the verge of bringing one of football’s top young coaches back to his home state. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Satterfield, after accepting the University of Cincinnati head coaching post following Luke Fickell’s departure to Wisconsin, is working to finalize a deal to make Tom Manning the Bearcats’ new offensive coordinator.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH

