Charlotte, NC

Meet the First Charlotte Babies Born in 2023

Meet the first Charlotte babies born in 2023. We mentioned on the air today that every year someone is the firstborn human in January. Novant and Atrium Health our two biggest healthcare systems once again gave us those first born babies’ names. WBTV reports Charlotte’s first baby was from...
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
On-site job safety concern emphasized after accident

An organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said Monday's deadly accident brought to mind a 2018 incident involving a Charlotte construction site worker who was killed. On-site job safety concern emphasized after accident. An organizer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers said Monday's deadly accident brought to...
3 Workers Dead from 70-Ft. Fall as Scaffolding Collapses at Construction Site in Charlotte, N.C.

Two other workers were taken to a local hospital after they experienced minor injuries in the accident, which prompted a halt to all work at the site Three workers died when scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. The victims fell about 70 feet when the scaffolding — a temporary structure usually made from metal poles and wood planks used for access to buildings under construction — came apart, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. The outlet said the victims were not publicly identified but were...
4 injured in crash that left Northbound I-77 near Davidson closed

DAVIDSON, N.C. — All northbound lanes of I-77 near Davidson were shut down because of a crash Tuesday evening that left four people injured. According to the DriveNC map, the crash on the highway happened around 5 p.m. near the exit to Davidson. The scene was on part of the highway that spans across Lake Norman, specifically over Gambles Creek.
3 dead in Charlotte high-rise construction accident

Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following a scaffolding collapse at a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed. 3 dead in Charlotte high-rise construction accident. Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following...
Caylee's Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari

“It certainly becomes emotional; these are the types of cases that pull at your heartstrings,” said Republican Representative Kelly Hastings, who got Caylee’s Law passed in North Carolina in 2013. Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old …. “It certainly becomes emotional; these are the types...
Well Known Cookie Shop Opening New Charlotte North Carolina Location

I have a major sweet tooth. And, one of my favorite ways to satisfy it is with a delicious cookie. So, I’m not sure if the news of a new location of a well known cookie shop is good for me. LOL. However, the opening of another Crumbl cookies is good for Charlotte. According to WCNC, the store, which opens Friday, will provide more than 50 career opportunities. The store location is 9821 Northlake Centre Pkwy in Charlotte. Hours for the new location are set for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Crumbl Cookies rotates their menu each week to include 6 flavors to choose from. Of course, they offer their famous Milk Chocolate Chip among others. Some of the flavors might include Nilla Bean Cupcake, Strawberry Crumb Cake, Peanut Butter and Jelly and Classic Pink Sugar with a scrumptious frosting. The franchise has locations throughout the Carolinas. Check their website for locations, menus, ordering and delivery info.
Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte

Another person was also injured in the crash. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte. Updated: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:50 AM EST. The crash happened...
3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say three construction workers were killed and two others were hurt when scaffolding collapsed in an industrial accident at a job site in Charlotte, North Carolina. WBTV reports that the collapse happened at a construction site on East Morehead Street just outside of uptown Charlotte. A fire official on the […]
Charlotte EV owner hits the road to test charger functionality

He started his winter road trip from Charlotte, heading to Naples in his Rivion R1T pickup truck after Christmas. For him, hitting the road in an electric vehicle looks slightly different. Charlotte EV owner hits the road to test charger …. He started his winter road trip from Charlotte, heading...
