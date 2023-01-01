Read full article on original website
Is Your Job Life Or Death? Texas Top 5 Most Dangerous Jobs
Here in the great state of Texas, you have to be built Ford tough. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the opportunities. Of course, that means the risks can often be bigger too. Sure, we have great barbecue and talented football teams, but making a living in the Lone Star...
PLANetizen
Rising Costs Threaten TxDOT’s $85 Billion Highway-Building Plans
Just a few months after approving $85 billion in road building projects as part of a ten-year Unified Transportation Plan approved in August, Texas Transportation Commission officials warned the public that some of the state’s massive highway building plans might have to wait. “Rising labor and material costs prompted...
Study names this Texas city the most competitive rental market in Texas; Can you guess what it is?
Which markets in Texas were the most competitive in the last year?
WFAA
Warning Texans: Your gift cards may lose value before the expiration date
DALLAS — Just over a year ago, we explained how gift cards that are not used sometimes become the gifts that just keep on giving -- going from one person to another, and then to the state of Texas. In Texas, unredeemed balances can be considered abandoned and become...
Texas rejects more than 5,000 personalized plates in 2022: 'LA KILLA,' 'SHE MAD' among thousands
Over 5,000 personalized license plates were denied by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles between January and October 2022, including 'LA KILLA,' '2@BADASH' and 'MR.CRAZY.'
everythinglubbock.com
AAA Texas: Statewide pump prices rise with more expensive crude oil prices
LUBBOCK, Texas — Rising crude oil prices have made their way to gasoline pumps across Lone Star State, according to a press release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was reported at $2.824 on Saturday. AAA data indicated prices were trending upward.
You Need to Make How Much To be Happy in Texas?
There are a lot of people who will tell you that money doesn't buy happiness. I have found that the people who say that loudest, are the people who have the most money. It is easy for them to say that. GoBankingRates.com and Perdue University studied the question of how...
keranews.org
$7B from dormant bank accounts and uncashed checks is waiting to be claimed by Texans like you
Texas has about $7 billion in “unclaimed property.” That’s not real estate or abandoned houses. It’s money the state is holding from things like abandoned bank accounts and safe deposit boxes, uncashed paychecks, and unclaimed refunds and deposits. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars go...
North Texas Doctors on Alert: New COVID-19 Variant Emerges
According to data from the CDC, the XBB.1.5 strain accounts right now for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.Photo byDaniel SchludionUnsplash. North Texas doctors are closely monitoring the emergence of a new COVID-19 strain, known as the XBB.1.5 variant, which is becoming more prevalent in the U.S. Fox 4 reports, this variant currently accounts for 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide and has shown an increase in cases since Christmas Eve. It is believed to be more contagious than other variants. The variant is currently more prevalent in the northeastern part of the country but is expected to spread across the country in the coming weeks.
Texas Airport Makes List of Most Dangerous Finds By TSA
Criminals will try anything to get around the law. This is also true at airports all around the country. It's the job of the TSA to catch dangerous items and keep them off of planes. But you will be surprised by some of the items caught in either checked bags...
keranews.org
Thousands unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses in Texas, a new report finds
Thousands of people across Texas were arrested in 2019 for offenses that could have been handled with a citation instead, according to a recent report. The report, released by the nonprofit Texas Appleseed in December, looked at arrests made that year in eight Texas jurisdictions, including five in North Texas. Researchers found more than 15,000 people across the state arrested for potentially citation-eligible minor offenses.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
Is This The Most Impressive Bridge In Texas?
What makes a bridge impressive? Is it the size? It's look. Maybe how tall it is? Whatever the case may be, this Bridge in Texas just got listed as the Most Impressive bridge in the Lone Star State!. Love exploring dot com just made a list of the most impressive...
Can you Go To Jail For Picking Bluebonnets In Texas?
There are a lot of stories online about bluebonnets. Bluebonnets are the official state flower of Texas. They usually start blooming in the Concho Valley in late March. The bluebonnet became the official state flower of Texas in 1901. It was not an overwhelming choice. After much debate, the legislature succumbed to pressure from the National Society of Colonial Dames of America. That organization felt that bluebonnet was a name that paid homage to the many brave Texas pioneer women.
Texas ag agency says climate change threatens state’s food supply
A new Texas Department of Agriculture report also points to other factors that are making it harder for Texans to access and afford food, including wages falling behind rising costs of living.
fishgame.com
Are Woody Thickets Hurting Aquifer?
He expansion of woody plants across Texas’ Post Oak Savannah is significantly reducing water recharge in the Carrizo-Wilcox aquifer, according to a published article by Texas A&M AgriLife Research scientists. “Thicketized oak woodlands reduce groundwater recharge,” which appeared in Science of the Total Environment, a journal of natural science,...
Energy Experts Believe Texas will Survive Winter Without Power Grid Failure
Energy experts believe the Texas power grid can survive this winter season.Photo byMarc KleenonUnsplash. During the winter storm in February 2021, millions of Texans were left without power for days and over 200 people died due to power outages. CBS DFW says that in an effort to prevent a similar disaster from occurring again, the state's governor and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) requested permission from the federal government to temporarily waive air quality restrictions in order to have a standby fuel source available in case natural gas supplies were disrupted. Permission was granted, but fortunately, it turned out not to be necessary as natural gas plants, which provide around 60% of the state's power, remained online and gas deliveries were normal.
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
KHOU
See the new Texas laws that just went into effect, plus what to expect from the legislative session
HOUSTON — As 2023 begins, some laws that passed during the 2021 legislative session went into effect. Senate Bill 12 is a new property tax that limits how much public school districts can tax elderly or disabled people. The bill includes a rule that funds will be given to schools that face a budget shortfall due to the change.
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
