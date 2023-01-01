Christmas is over. The giddy days of waking at 10am and starting the morning with a handful of Celebrations and, if you're brave, a small Baileys, are done. It's time to start acting like a responsible adult once again, and that means waking up on time and getting on with things. While it's tricky to neutralise the fundamental pain of waking up when your body does not feel it's appropriate, but there are a few things that might help. We've put together this list of hacks for waking up when it's still dark, but you could also turn your attentions to your alarm tone.

1 DAY AGO